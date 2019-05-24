Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Fans of chocolate-peanut butter cups will soon have a new treat to satisfy their cravings with something that's sweet and salty and smooth and crunchy ... all at the same time.

A Reese's-Take 5 collaboration has been fluttering around social media lately after Hershey's, the brand behind both candies, debuted a totally new treat at Chicago's annual Sweets and Snacks Expo in Chicago earlier this week — and it looks beautiful.

"Reese’s is taking back what’s rightfully ours. So stay tuned for details," a Hershey's spokesperson told TODAY Food by email, along with a cheeky winking emoji.

Hershey's could not confirm to TODAY if the new bar will be out by July, as candy expert Instagram account Junk Food on the Go noted in a post on Wednesday, but we're champing at the bit to get a taste of this already.

So, what might be in this remixed Reese's/Take 5?

The label lists the same exact ingredients as the original Take 5 bar, which Hershey's relaunched in 2016 after cutting all advertising for the candy in 2011, Business Insider reported.

Both the original Take 5 and the new Reese's-filled version have five layers and come filled with peanut butter, chocolate, peanuts, pretzels and caramel. The updated Reese's riff on the Take 5 appears to have more peanut buttery goodness inside.

Aside from knowing that a Take 5 basically slid into Reese's iconic orange wrapping, only time will tell what any other big changes are in store for the chunky bar. Perhaps the relatively secretive announcement will end up being something as mind blowing as Kit Kats being filled with other Kit Kats (what?!) ... like Take 5s filled with Reese's, filled with Take 5s.

Peanut-butter lovers can only dream.