Reese's reveals pie-sized peanut butter cup for Thanksgiving — and it's already sold out

Some people will argue that the best part of Thanksgiving dinner is the turkey, while others may prefer the sides like stuffing or sweet potato casserole. But chances are all of us are pretty excited about dessert.

Reese's

Reese’s is hoping to get in on that Thanksgiving dessert action this season with a gigantic version of their classic peanut butter cup. This pie-sized upgrade comes in at nine inches — that’s 3.4 pounds of solid peanut butter and chocolate!

“When you bring together friends and family for Thanksgiving dinner, no table spread is complete without dessert,” said Bo Jones, senior associate brand manager at Reese’s, in a statement to the media. “At Reese’s, we wanted to create a dessert that everyone wants a piece of. You can thank us later.”

Unfortunately, chocolate lovers had to act rather fast because these pies are in pretty limited supply. The 3,000 pies were available for purchase for $44.99 plus tax — but they're already sold out.

If you're not one of the lucky 3,000, there are some pretty fun ways to recreate the experience on your own at home. Whether it’s with a peanut butter ice cream cake, a brownie bottom peanut butter pie, or a 5-ingredient cake that tastes a lot like a peanut butter cup. this Thanksgiving's sure to be sweet.

