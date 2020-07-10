Reese's is making its 1st peanut butter cup in color

It may only be July, but Hershey's is already getting into the spirit of Halloween.

This week, the candy brand unveiled a host of spooky new treats, including a colorful Reese's Peanut Butter Cup — a first for the brand.

They're Franken-tacular!

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups regularly top the lists of favorite candies to hand out during the scary season. There are dozens of variations of the iconic peanut butter cup, which originally debuted in 1928 (TODAY Food reviewed our 16 favorites last year). But the exterior of Reese's Franken-Cups are made with two types of candy: milk chocolate and crème that's been dyed green. The two-toned creation pays homage to one of literature's most famous monsters.

"The iconic Reese's brand has been transformed into a spooky green sensation for Halloween 2020," the company wrote in a news release. "The new Reese's Franken-Cups feature the iconic milk chocolate and peanut butter center you love but are now paired with a franken-green crème."

While the the green crème may look like it could be mint flavored, or even taste like pistachios, it basically just tastes like white chocolate, so the overall Reese's flavor profile stays the same.

Franken-Cups join a long line of Reese's-themed originals, including Krispy Kreme doughnuts and the meta sensation of chocolate cups filled with Reese's Pieces.

Hershey's is also celebrating the holiday with more newcomers, including Kit Kat Witch's Brew, which come loaded with marshmallow flavor and a green crème, and Hershey's Kisses Vampire chocolates, the first new Kisses the brand has released in five years; they feature a red, strawberry-flavored crème filling.

A little marshmallow for your Witch's Brew of KitKats? Hershey's

In addition to these limited-edition candies, Hershey's is also bringing back Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins, Kit Kat Pumpkin Pie Miniatures, Hershey's Kisses Monster milk chocolates and more recent releases.

Special strawberry creme in these Kisses.

Hershey's would not specify an exact release date for the new items, but they're expected to roll out sometime this fall.

So while trick-or-treaters may not be able to go door-to-door this Halloween, parents and candy lovers will be able to find the new chocolate treats on store shelves.