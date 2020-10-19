This is Halloween 2020: Reese's created a motorized door that dispenses candy

Trick-or-treating may be cancelled in many towns, but the fun is not! At least not if Reese's has anything to do with it.

The company behind those chocolatey, peanut butter cups wants to keep Halloween safe and magical. Last year, they gave away a bunch of free cups before the holiday, and this year they're doing something even cooler ... er, stranger? You decide.

The Reese's door isn't haunted, it's just robotic! Reese's

Meet the Reese's robot door. Yes, robot door. It's a 9-foot high, real door that's been designed by the mechanical geniuses at Hershey to light up, open and automatically distribute a king-sized Reese's peanut butter cup sleeve when someone knocks. Most kids would be over the moon just for the jackpot house that dishes up the big bars, so this is really next level.

"This Halloween is unlike any other, so we've upped the ante on creativity as a result," said Allen Dark, Reese's senior brand manager. "A robotic Reese's dispensing door is just what the world needs right now!

He's not wrong.

Reese's invented a door that dispenses candy, so you don't have to. Reese's

So how does an automatic, candy-giving door work?

The door is powered by three motors that can be operated with a remote control from up to 5,000 feet away (for extra social distancing). When a child stands before the door and says, "trick-or-treat," a built-in Bluetooth speaker activates and directs a robotic shelf to slide out of the mail slot and dispense a king-sized Reese's. It's easy for the child (or adult — no judgment here) to take the bar without touching anything.

Voila! Contactless trick-or-treating accomplished. And the best part is that people can enter their own town in the running to win the door.

Beginning Monday through Wednesday, just tag @Reese's on Instagram with your explanation of why your town deserves the door and use the hashtag #ReesesDoor. A company spokesperson said the date they'll announce the winner is not yet determined but the door will surely arrive by Halloween. If they can swing it, they may try and make a couple stops in runner-up towns before Oct. 31.