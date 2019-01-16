Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Kayla Boyd

Stumped about what to buy a loved one for Valentine's Day? Or maybe you're looking to send to your partner as a subtle "buy me this" hint? Either way, we found a pretty amazing gift idea that anyone with a sweet tooth will appreciate.

Right now Walmart is selling bouquets of Reese's candy and to be honest, it's so much better than flowers.

Reese's Extravaganza Bouquet, $45, Walmart

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Similar available at Jet.

The edible bouquet contains 36 peanut butter cups mixed in with coordinating orange faux flowers. You can keep it on your desk and share with friends or you can put that New Year's diet on hold and go to town!

Can you imagine anything more romantic than three dozen discs of chocolate-covered peanut butter? We didn't think so.

But if Reese's isn't your candy of choice, Walmart also has other candy bouquet options — and they all sound delicious.

M&M Candy Bouquet, $30, Amazon

Also available at Walmart.

This M&M bouquet is made with four theater-size M&M boxes and topped with 16 fun-sized packets.

Twizzler Candy Bouquet, $56, Walmart

Also available at Hayneedle.

This yummy bouquet features five large Twizzler packs and 12 fun-size ones. It's also available in a larger size if you want to show them you REALLY care.

Skittles & More Candy Bouquet, $56, Walmart

Also available at Hayneedle.

If you like a variety of candy options, this bouquet is perfect. It includes a few large packs of Skittles and an assortment of fun-size candies, such as Reese's, Heath bars, M&Ms, Kit Kats and more.

Pink Rose Ferrero Rocher Bouquet, $57, Walmart

Similar available from Overstock.

This option is perfect for Valentine's Day because it's full of hearts, flowers and of course chocolates. The bouquet includes paper flowers, Ferrero Rocher chocolates, bows, tulle and other cute details.

For more Valentine's Day gift ideas, check out the guides below:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!