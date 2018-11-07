Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Halloween candy season has come and gone, but there are more holidays around the corner to use as excuses to eat massive amounts of your favorite sweet stuff.

First up is Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights starts Dec. 2 this year and ends on the 10th. It encourages the gifting and eating of milk chocolate coins wrapped in shiny gold and silver foil for eight days.

Later in December, Christmastime brings yet another time to indulge in your favorite candy, largely thanks to the invention of the Advent calendar. For anyone who isn't familiar with an Advent calendar, it's a calendar with small hidden compartments which are opened one at a time each day leading up to Christmas.

There are loads of new Advent calendars on the market each year (there are even ones that include mini bottles of whiskey!), but the latest one that we're lusting after is filled with a candy that's pretty much universally adored: Reese's.

Reese's Holiday Countdown Christmas Advent Calendar, $19, Amazon

This Hershey's release includes both mini Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Reese's Pieces. There are six mini cups and 18 four-piece packs of the candy-coated chocolates, so it's a nice portion-controlled way to fulfill a craving for peanut butter and chocolate every day (for 24 days) without going overboard.

Anyone who has ever brought home a big bag of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups or Reese's Pieces and watched it disappear in a few days — or hours — can probably relate.

The calendar has already become so popular that it's the No. 1 new chocolate release on Amazon. If you're not into Reese's Pieces, there's also an Advent calendar for people who only want Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Miniatures.

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Miniatures Advent Calendar, $24, Amazon

This one hails from the U.K. and inexplicably includes a pouch that's shaped like Rudolph the Reindeer — red nose, antlers and all.

