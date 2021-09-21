Ree Drummond shares loving tribute to husband (and his muscles) on 25th anniversary

It's been 25 years since Ree and Ladd Drummond said "I do," and life is still pretty sweet for the couple.

"The Pioneer Woman" shared a loving tribute to her husband on Instagram Tuesday to celebrate their silver anniversary, and took a moment to reflect on their journey together thus far.

"It’s been a wild adventure, and we’ve experienced the joys, pains, ups, downs, triumphs, sadnesses, and unexpected twists and turns. (And kids! 🤓)," the 52-year-old wrote.

The Food Network personality and her rancher husband have four children together — Alex, 24, Paige, 21, Bryce, 19, and Todd, 17 — and their adoration for each other has clearly only grown over time.

"That whole 'love' thing—the love that deepens, expands, and becomes more firmly rooted over time—is definitely there…," Drummond wrote.

The 52-year-old shared a carousel of tribute photos: two from their wedding day — one of her and her Ladd kneeling at the altar during their church ceremony, and another of the couple walking hand-in-hand, smiling brightly for the camera — and a few more recent selfies with her hubby.

The mother of four ended the slideshow with a photo of Ladd catching some rays under a patio umbrella and looking off into the distance. In the shot, the rancher's muscles are on full display and Drummond explained that she still finds her husband as handsome as ever.

"If you wanna see what’s really kept me going all these years, just swipe to the last pic. Can it really be that simple? Well, some days, yes! 🔥😂 I love you, Ladd," she wrote.

The couple's son Bryce commented on his mother's post, writing "the rents," and several of Drummond's Food Network co-stars also sent their well wishes, including Katie Lee Biegel, who wrote "Happy happy anniversary!! 🎉."

Several of Drummond's fans couldn't help but agree that her husband is pretty darn good looking. One wrote, "You mean the hulk like biceps? 👏👏👏 😂 Insert swoon here. Happy Anniversary! Wishing you many more memories with your hot guy. 🥂." Food Network host Aarti Sequeira also commented, "Happy anniversary you two! May your love continue to deepen and his gun show never cease ❤️."

The couple has certainly had a wild 2021 so far, and Ladd made headlines back in March when he was involved in a fire truck crash on their family ranch in Oklahoma, fracturing his neck. Then, in April, the rancher was involved in another, less alarming incident when a cow kicked him in the head.

Drummond couldn't help but poke fun at her husband afterwards and shared an Instagram video with her daughter Alex where she explained how she learned about her husband's latest injury.

"I said, 'How was your day, honey?'" and he said, 'I got kicked in the head by a cow.'"

Once she realized that Ladd was in fact fine, Drummond got a laugh out of the situation.

"This is what it's like being married to a rancher/cowboy/country boy," she said in the video.

In June, Drummond celebrated her husband on Father's Day with Instagram post letting him know how happy she is that he's doing well after his accident in March. The mother of four shared a series of photos of their family's biggest moments from the year, including some from their daughter Alex's wedding in May.

"Ladd watching Alex dance with her new husband. Ladd seeing Bryce off to college. Ladd patting Jamar on the back as he signs his letter of intent. Just a handful of fatherhood moments for my fella this year … and what a year it’s been. Happy Father’s Day, Ladd. So glad you’re here, alive, whole…and all that good stuff," she wrote.

Related: