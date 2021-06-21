Ree Drummond honored her husband, Ladd Drummond, on Father's Day, letting him know how grateful she was that he's alive and well after surviving a horrific truck crash in March.

The "Pioneer Women" star's heartfelt Instagram post featured a gallery of pics of her husband on special occasions over the past year with the couple's children: daughters Alex, 23 and Paige, 21, and sons Bryce, 18, Jamar, 18, and Todd, 17.

"Ladd watching Alex dance with her new husband. Ladd seeing Bryce off to college. Ladd patting Jamar on the back as he signs his letter of intent. Just a handful of fatherhood moments for my fella this year ... and what a year it’s been. Happy Father’s Day, Ladd. So glad you’re here, alive, whole…and all that good stuff," she wrote in the caption.

Several of the Drummond kids responded in the post's comments to share their love for their dad.

"love that man," wrote Bryce, while Alex expressed herself using pink heart emoji.

"So glad you’re here, alive, whole ... and all that good stuff," Ree Drummond told her husband, Ladd Drummond, in a heartfelt Father's Day tribute. Monica Schipper / Getty Images

Ree Drummond's emotional post comes three months after Ladd Drummond, 52, and his nephew, Caleb G. Drummond, 21, both sustained serious injuries in a head-on collision that occurred on the family's ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. Both men had been driving separate firetrucks, trying to put out a nearly 1,000-acre brush fire on the ranch, when smoke and debris made visibility difficult.

The crash left Ladd Drummond with a fractured neck and Caleb Drummond in critical condition with multiple injuries.

Since the accident, Ree Drummond has shared several updates about both men's conditions. The Food Network personality shared a long blog post days after the accident revealing that her husband "broke his neck in two places — and evidently one of the two fractures was very close to being catastrophic," she wrote.

Despite the seriousness of his injuries, Ladd Drummond was up and walking at the site of the accident — and initially refused medical attention. "Have I mentioned cowboys don’t like to admit when they’re hurt?" Ree Drummond joked in her post.

Ladd Drummond underwent surgery on his neck at St. John's Hospital in Tulsa and wore a neck brace afterward.

In April, the couple's daughter Alex and son Todd gave another update about their dad in an IGTV video. “He's doing a lot better. He's recovering, and he's starting to get back into ranch work," said Alex, who tied the knot with college boyfriend Mauricio Scott in May.

“His mobility is a little limited right now. But he's still able to hang," she continued.

Todd revealed that his cousin Caleb, who was thrown approximately 70 feet from the crash site during the accident, was also on the mend. "(Caleb's) doing good," he said. "He's pretty much all healed up and back to his normal life."

"You can’t keep a good man down!” added Alex.