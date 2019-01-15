Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Lyn Mettler

Trying to cut a few carbs in 2019? The Pioneer Woman recently shared a genius hack that makes it easy to enjoy burgers without sacrificing those precious buns.

Ree Drummond, star of Food Network's hit show "The Pioneer Woman," reposted her recipe for Cheeseburger Sliders, where she skipped using traditional bready, hamburger buns and instead swapped them with large portobello mushroom caps.

On Twitter, she said the low-carb dish was one of her favorite things that she's cooked lately and suggested a new name for her smart creation: "mushbuns." While vegans and vegetarians have been swapping ground beef patties for meaty mushroom caps for years, this hack is suitable for carnivores looking to cut some calories, too.

To make the buns, Drummond tosses the mushrooms with olive oil, salt and pepper, and then grills them about 6 to 7 minutes per side. Then she tops each slider with lettuce, tomato and crispy jalapenos. Then she drizzles Dijon mustard on the grilled side of each mushroom cap before adding a juicy beef burger patty.

Overall, folks on Twitter were totally onboard with the "mushbuns."

One loved the idea of this unique bread alternative.

Though one person commented that the different buns might "freak out" her family.

But another said that as a non-veggie eater, they were a bit nervous about giving the recipe a go.

Drummond has already announced that she's working on a new cookbook that's coming out this fall and asked fans what they'd like to see in it. She indicated that some of her followers are looking for lighter alternatives, so perhaps we'll be seeing more mushbuns soon.

