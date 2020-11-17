Ree Drummond makes hearty, comforting chili and cornbread muffins for cold days

Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite warm and comforting recipes from her new book, "Frontier Follies: Adventures in Marriage and Motherhood in the Middle of Nowhere." She shows us how to make hearty beef chili, cheesy cheddar cornbread muffins and meaty steak sandwiches.

This is a very tasty, versatile chili that's perfect on its own or as part of other recipes. I like to serve it on burgers, over cheesy nachos, with freshly baked cornbread and so on.

I love all things cornbread, and these muffins are a real standout. They are super versatile because they can be served for breakfast, lunch or dinner. And the earthy chiles and cheesy cheddar add so much flavor!

Of all the cooking shenanigans that went on in the Drummond kitchen during the 2020 COVID-19 quarantine, this blessed sandwich was the clear winner and received 5+ stars from everyone. It feeds a houseful of hungry teenagers who are depriving you of solitude.

If you like those cold weather recipes, you should also try these: