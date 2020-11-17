Ree Drummond makes hearty, comforting chili and cornbread muffins for cold days

33 personalized gifts that will show how much you care!

By Ree Drummond

Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite warm and comforting recipes from her new book, "Frontier Follies: Adventures in Marriage and Motherhood in the Middle of Nowhere." She shows us how to make hearty beef chili, cheesy cheddar cornbread muffins and meaty steak sandwiches.

Ree Drummond's 'Love Robot' Chili

This is a very tasty, versatile chili that's perfect on its own or as part of other recipes. I like to serve it on burgers, over cheesy nachos, with freshly baked cornbread and so on.

Ree Drummond's Green Chile and Cheddar Cornbread Muffins

I love all things cornbread, and these muffins are a real standout. They are super versatile because they can be served for breakfast, lunch or dinner. And the earthy chiles and cheesy cheddar add so much flavor!

Ree Drummond's Drip Beef Sandwich with Caramelized Onions and Provolone
Ree Drummond's Drip Beef Sandwich with Caramelized Onions and Provolone

Of all the cooking shenanigans that went on in the Drummond kitchen during the 2020 COVID-19 quarantine, this blessed sandwich was the clear winner and received 5+ stars from everyone. It feeds a houseful of hungry teenagers who are depriving you of solitude.

Ree Drummond