Ree Drummond's kids share update on father nearly 1 month after firetruck accident

It’s been nearly a month since a head-on crash at Ree Drummond’s ranch left her husband with a fractured neck and her nephew in critical condition. According to two of her kids, a lot has changed since then.

In a recent IGTV video, Drummond's oldest child, 23-year-old daughter Alex, and her youngest, 17-year-old son Todd, gave the family’s fans an encouraging update.

"A lot of people are asking how our dad is," Alex Drummond said of their father, Ladd Drummond. “He's doing a lot better. He's recovering, and he's starting to get back into ranch work.”

Ree and Ladd Drummond have been married for 25 years. hepioneerwoman/Instagram

During the accident, the 52-year-old broke his neck in two places, and as his wife explained in an earlier update, one of those fractures was “very close to being catastrophic.” He had surgery after the accident.

“His mobility is a little limited right now,” Alex Drummond continued. “But he's still able to hang."

When news of the crash first broke, the extent of Ladd Drummond’s injuries wasn't clear, since he refused medical treatment at the scene and drove himself to the hospital.

As "The Pioneer Woman" explained a blog post days after the incident, “This was partly because he wanted the paramedics to focus on (nephew) Caleb, partly because he was still a little stunned by the accident, and partly because cowboys don’t like to admit when they’re hurt."

Ladd and Caleb Drummond, 21, were driving separate firetrucks in order to battle a nearly 1,000-acre brush fire on the family’s property on March 10, and after the fire was under control, the two vehicles collided. The impact ejected Caleb approximately 70 feet from the crash site. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report noted he suffered injuries to the "head, trunk internal, arm and leg." He was taken to the hospital.

Todd Drummond told the IGTV audience that his cousin has also recovered well since then.

"(Caleb's) doing good," he said. "He's pretty much all healed up and back to his normal life."

"You can’t keep a good man down!” his big sister added.

Last month, Ree Drummond told fans that she’s held up well under the stress and concern the accident sparked.

"I guess if you’ve lived enough years as a wife, mother, sister, daughter, you’re going to develop the ability to power through crises without crumbling,” the Food Network star wrote in a blog post. “I may still have a crumble ahead, don’t get me wrong … but right now I’m firmly in Steel Magnolia mode. Does anyone need me to fight any battles for you or stand in front of a freight train on your behalf? My energy is fully engaged and I am happy to assist. Better take me up on it before I decide I need a nap."