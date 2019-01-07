Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Ree Drummond celebrated her 50th birthday on Sunday with a sweet surprise party — and it's all thanks to her beloved husband, Ladd Drummond.

The "Pioneer Woman" star planned on letting her special day "blow over" this year but, behind her back, sneaky Ladd cooked up a party Ree says she'll daydream about forever.

The Food Network star, whose birthday is Jan. 6, shared a gallery of festive pics on Instagram that show her beaming from ear to ear throughout the event. "I was truly surprised," she wrote in the post's caption. (Click or swipe right to see all of of her photos.)

As for the guest list, Ladd went all out, inviting friends and loved ones from every era of his wife's life.

"My sister was there from Seattle, my closest high school friends came from San Diego, Dallas, Kansas City, and Atlanta, and my oldest/dearest childhood friends were there, too. Friends and family from Pawhuska showed up, and our Mercantile chefs and bakers made a spread of food I'll be daydreaming about for the rest of my life," Ree gushed about her husband's thoughtful guest list.

"At the end of the evening, we were gathered around a fire pit laughing so hard about old stories and memories that our ribs hurt," she wrote of the sweet soirée.

Ree Drummond and her husband, Ladd, celebrated 22 years of marriage in September. Monica Schipper / Getty Images

Even though she was celebrating the big 5-0, a big blow-out party was the last thing on Ree's mind. But not Ladd's!

"I had been telling my husband that I really wanted the whole birthday thing to blow over this year and just pretend it never happened," the TV food personality wrote, jokingly adding, "I'm so glad the little booger decided not to listen to me."

It's hardly the first time that Ladd has shown his wife of 22 years how much he truly cherishes her.

In November, despite his own fear of public speaking, Ladd took to the stage at the convention center in Tulsa to give a speech about his beloved wife during a ceremony where Ree was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.

"I got a lump in my throat watching him backstage because I was so darn proud of him," Ree wrote next to a pic of of her husband at the podium.

The black tuxedo Ladd wore that night also melted her heart. "He hasn't worn a tux since our wedding day," she gushed.

Here's wishing these two many more years of birthday surprises and happiness!