Ree Drummond's husband checks in on her at book signing following her brother's death

Ree Drummond's husband made a surprise appearance at one of her cookbook signings for the sweetest reason.

The Pioneer Woman traveled to Texas last week to promote her latest book, and Ladd Drummond came along to provide moral support for his wife, who has been mourning the loss of her older brother Michael Smith, who died on Oct. 30 at age 54.

The Food Network star visited a bookstore in Grapevine, Texas, to greet fans and sign copies of "The Pioneer Woman Cooks―Super Easy!: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More," and they were surprised to get a twofer when her rancher husband also showed up.

The 52-year-old shared several photos from the signing on her Instagram page, along with a sweet shout-out to her husband, who volunteered to accompany her on the road trip.

"He not only drove me to Dallas last week for my cookbook signing because he knew I was too pooped to drive myself, he also came to the bookstore to check on me and wound up signing books and taking pics once the signing was over," she wrote, posting photos of Ladd interacting with her fans.

The sweet gestures didn't end at the signing, either. On the way home, Drummond's husband of 25 years picked up a snack for his love to keep her going.

"And when he stopped to fill up on the drive home the next morning, he bought me a Diet Dr Pepper and a string cheese. Find a partner who will drive you and buy you cheese when you need it most, is what I’m saying," she wrote.

Drummond often sends loving tributes to her husband and recently posted a sweet 25th anniversary message for the rancher.

"It’s been a wild adventure, and we’ve experienced the joys, pains, ups, downs, triumphs, sadnesses, and unexpected twists and turns. (And kids! 🤓)," she wrote. "That whole 'love' thing—the love that deepens, expands, and becomes more firmly rooted over time—is definitely there…"

It's been a whirlwind year for the couple, who recently celebrated the marriage of their daughter, Alex, in May. The year has also been filled with plenty of stress, too, as Ladd was involved in a a fire truck crash on their family ranch in Oklahoma in March, which led him to fracture his neck. The couple's nephew, Caleb, was involved in the incident and incurred injuries to his head, arm and leg.

While recovering from the accident, Ladd was involved in another incident when a cow kicked him in the head. Drummond couldn't quite believe it and had to laugh (once she realized he was OK, of course).

"This is what it's like being married to a rancher/cowboy/country boy," she said in an Instagram video at the time.