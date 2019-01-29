Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 29, 2019, 4:49 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Aly Walansky

A hearty meal can turn those extra-cold winter nights into a fun family feast.

And no one does hearty quite like Ree Drummond. Of course, many stick-to-your-ribs meals take hours to cook, making them a special treat for the weeknights.

Enter the cult-favorite kitchen device: the Instant Pot.

When the Pioneer Woman, who has her own colorful line of pressure cookers at Walmart, needs to feed her family of cowboys quickly, she whips up a satisfying feast in her pressure cooker. She recently adapted one of her favorite recipes, Spicy Dr Pepper Shredded Pork, to be cooked in an Instant Pot. The smoky chipotle peppers perfectly complement the sweet cola.

On her blog, Drummond explains just how versatile this dish can be, since it's easy to make ahead for a batch of meals that will last you through the week. “You can do absolutely anything with this meat: sandwiches on Texas toast, nachos, even pizza.” She likes to serve the pulled pork on tortillas, but buns work just as well. “When you put the meat on the tortilla, be sure to include the cooking juice; it’ll bring some spice and flavor to the mix,” she shared.

With Valentine’s Day coming up, a rich molten chocolate dessert is also very much in order. Drummond's recipe for mini chocolate lava cakes will definitely hit the spot, and with an Instant Pot they can be ready in just 30 minutes! “If there’s one indisputable fact about molten chocolate lava cake, it’s this: You must serve it with either whipped cream or ice cream,” the Food Network star said. “The chocolate is so rich and mind-blowing, you need something to balance it out.”

We’re definitely on board with that meal plan!

If you haven't hopped on board the Instant Pot trend, you can snag one of its best-sellers (with almost 31,000 reviews on Amazon!) right now for 20 percent off.

Instant Pot DUO60, $80 (normally $100)

