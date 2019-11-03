Paige Drummond looked like someone very familiar for Halloween this year.

The 20-year-old daughter of the Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond, took the saying “like mother, like daughter” very literally for Halloween. The resemblance was uncanny. Donning a Drummond Ranch baseball cap over a fiery red wig and plaid shirt, the 20-year-old took the look to the next level by showcasing her mom’s newest book, “The New Frontier: 112 Fantastic Favorites for Everyday Eating."

Drummond shared the snap of her daughter's Halloween costume on her Instagram feed, captioning the hilarious photo, “Welcome to Paige’s frontier!!”

Her daughter replied, “i’m just trying to be like you when i grow up ;)"

As one commenter reminded Drummond, “Imitation is the highest form of flattery!”

The Pioneer Woman has four kids with her husband, Ladd Drummond, a cattle rancher. The couple have two sons and another daughter in addition to Paige. Their oldest, Alex, is 22, followed by Paige, 20, Bryce, 17, and Todd, 15.

Their oldest daughter, Alex, graduated from Texas A&M University in May. Paige is now a sophomore at the University of Arkansas.