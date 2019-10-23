Ree Drummond, host of Food Network's wildly popular show "The Pioneer Woman" and regular TODAY show guest, just took to Instagram to share with her fans and followers that she went down a pants size.

"We interrupt our regularly scheduled cowgirl floral attire to bring you this outside-the-elevator, slightly boho selfie," she wrote in the caption that was paired with an adorable mirror selfie. "These jeans are a size smaller than I’ve worn for (quite) awhile and even though they were skin tight (as you can probably see) and a long top was required, they buttoned."

Not only did the cookbook author and blogger take to social media to share the button-snapping news, she also shared what she did to make the change.

"I attribute this to spending the last month only allowing myself to watch a show I’ve been wanting to watch (one that I’m not going to trivialize by inserting it into this fashion and fitness post) if I did so on my rowing machine," she explained to her 3 million followers. "It just took two full seasons for the buttoning to be successful. In other news, Elisabeth Moss is everything." (Could it have been "The Handmaid's Tale"? OK, not the point.)

Fans quickly took to the comments section to applaud Drummond for her candor.

"I love how down to earth and honest you are," one wrote, while another added, "So smart! I allow myself to only watch the British Baking Show while running on the treadmill."

But this isn't the first time Drummond has been open about her weight-loss ways. Earlier this year, she revealed that she tried the keto diet in 2018.

"Last summer, I kind of dove into the keto world and enjoyed it," Drummond said. "It was a good exercise."

That foray into the trendy diet led her to her sixth cookbook, "The New Frontier," which came out on Tuesday.

"So much has happened on Drummond Ranch over the last couple of years: The kids are growing up, another left for college, Ree’s schedule is crazier than ever ... and through it all, her cooking has evolved," reads the cookbook's description.

"While she and her family still love all the hearty comfort foods they’re accustomed to, Ree’s been cooking up some incredible new dishes that reflect the flavors, colors, and texture she’s craving these days."