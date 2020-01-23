'Best lips in the world': Ree Drummond's husband got a very romantic birthday tribute

After nearly 25 years of of marriage, the romance between Food Network star Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd is alive and well — and she's not afraid to let the world know how she feels.

On Wednesday, Drummond shared a photo of her husband on Instagram in honor of his 51st birthday, along with a flirty message.

“Best lips in the world. I’m sorry, but it’s true. I love you, honey. Happy birthday,” she posted with a photo of the rancher in profile wearing a cowboy hat.

The couple, who wed in 1996 and have four kids together, rarely shy away from talking about their relationship. And while they sometimes get too busy to have a major anniversary celebration every year, they always find time to spend together.

In September, the Food Network star featured her husband on the cover of “The Pioneer Woman” magazine for the first time, calling him her “cover bae.” In the issue, she wrote about the couple’s anniversary plans, despite the crazy year they both had.

"When Ladd and I are both painfully busy and going in a million separate directions, we keep our heads down and power through — but we are at our best when we have time together," Drummond wrote in the magazine.

In 2019 alone, the TV personality and author launched a line of sauces and dressings, opened an ice cream store and wrote her sixth cookbook, “The New Frontier,” which came out in the fall. Plus, the Drummonds stay incredibly busy running their ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. But all of the activities didn’t stop the couple from taking a moment out of their hectic schedules to enjoy each other's company in a simpler way.

"Our 23rd anniversary is in September, and even though the number itself isn’t symbolically significant, we absolutely plan to celebrate," Drummond continued. "And by 'celebrate,' I mean a dinner of all the foods we love ... and, probably, a movie marathon. He likes action movies and Jane Austen; I like political thrillers and romantic comedies. Plenty of choices!"

Drummond often takes to social media to thank her husband for his love and support throughout the years.

In 2018, when Drummond was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, her husband introduced her in front of a large audience. But, according to the Food Network star, he's not really a fan of public speaking and isn't usually comfortable on stage, which made his speech an especially sweet gesture.

"He spoke in front of 1,400 people, and I got a lump in my throat watching him backstage because I was so darn proud of him,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Also, he hasn't worn a tux since our wedding day, but I'm thinking he should start wearing it to Monday night dinner. And Tuesday night dinner. And so on..”

Perhaps Drummond will convince Ladd to put on a tuxedo for his birthday dinner this year.