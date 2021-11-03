Ree Drummond mourns loss of brother Michael, 54: 'My first friend and buddy'

Ree Drummond and her family are mourning the loss of her older brother Michael Smith, who died on Oct. 30 at age 54, according to a Facebook post the Pioneer Woman shared Wednesday.

"It isn’t possible to sum up the life of someone as perfectly wonderful as my brother Michael, so right now I won’t try," she writes in the post of her brother. "He was seventeen months older than me, my first friend and buddy, and I’m so grateful for over 50 years of photos and memories."

Drummond, 52, added, "Please pray for my parents, whose devotion to Mike was boundless, and who will feel this loss most acutely. Michael Smith, you were everything."

In addition to her comments, she shared throwback pictures of the two of them together, sitting in a wagon, sharing a kiddie smooch and hugging on a car, plus an adult photo of Michael.

Ree and Michael's sister Betsy also posted a throwback photo and remembrance on Instagram, writing, "We lost Michael, my sweet and wonderful brother, this last weekend. He was one of a kind, and he will be missed by so many people who loved him. I'm very thankful for his life, the connections he made and his caring, fun and independent spirit. Love you forever, Mikey."

No cause of death has yet been released.

In her 2011 book, "The Pioneer Woman, Black Heels to Tractor Wheels," Drummond wrote that Michael had "developmental disabilities." She kept him involved in her burgeoning celebrity life, though: He appeared on her Food Network show as "Cowboy Mike," she dedicated one show to his favorite recipes, and in 2011, he led her onto the stage for a book signing, Tulsa World reported at the time.

Bartlesville Ambulance Service administrator Dan Dalton also shared a photo of Michael along with some kind words: "It is with a sad heart to announce that Bartlesville Icon, Michael Smith, has gone to heaven. He is well known by almost everyone in Bartlesville and other parts of the state and known nationally due to Ree Drummond his famous sister. It is nice to know that he went fast and did not suffer. God has been very good to my favorite buddy. I know he is making lots of new friends in heaven."

The past year has been full of ups and downs for Drummond and her family: A farm-related accident in March injured her nephew and husband, she revealed a 38-pound weight loss in May, and she's making her acting debut in Netflix's "Candy Coated Christmas" later this year.