Ree Drummond to make acting debut in Christmas movie — here are the details

In case you thought "Pioneer Woman" Ree Drummond wasn't busy enough, now she's springing a surprise Christmas movie on her fans!

Drummond, 52, will make her acting debut co-starring in "Candy Coated Christmas," the first original scripted film to appear on discovery+. Production on the film, a collaboration between the streaming service and Food Network, recently wrapped.

Ree Drummond is one of the stars of "Candy Coated Christmas." She will play a bakery owner named Bee. Tyler Essary / NBC

The story will focus on a woman (played by Molly McCook) who returns to Peppermint Hollow, where her mom lived. She had plans to start her own business, but after those plans are stalled, she makes friends with a bakery owner (Drummond) who helps show her around town.

"'Candy Coated Christmas' was so much fun to be part of; it had all the magical elements that make holiday movies so special,” Drummond said in a statement. “Any initial nerves I felt about joining this project completely melted away when I stepped into the sweet, charming world of Peppermint Hollow!”

Variety reports the role of the bakery owner was written for Drummond and her sunny demeanor, along with her food know-how.

"Ree is the epitome of a female-skewing Food Network talent," Kathleen Finch, Discovery’s chief lifestyle brands officer, said in the article. "We put her and all these fun ideas into a pot and came up with this fun idea."

According to Variety, there will be lots of related content attached to "Candy Coated Christmas," including recipes for Food Network (which is part of the Discovery family). That fits with Food Network's other seasonal specials and add-ons for holidays like Halloween, Thanksgiving and New Year's Day.

"Candy Coated Christmas" is set to premiere on discovery+ in November, Variety noted.

