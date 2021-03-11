Ree Drummond gives update on nephew and husband, thanks fans for support

It seems like "The Pioneer Woman" Ree Drummond's husband and nephew are going to be all right, following a crash Wednesday between two firetrucks on Drummond's family property.

As TODAY reported Wednesday, her husband Ladd Drummond, 52, and nephew Caleb G. Drummond, 21, were involved in the incident.

Ladd declined treatment on the scene, but Caleb was taken to the hospital in critical condition, with injuries to his "head, trunk internal, arm and leg," according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. Nether man was wearing a seat belt; Caleb was "ejected approximately 70 feet from point of rest."

But on Thursday, Drummond posted on Facebook that things were looking up.

"I want to thank you all for your prayers for our family," she wrote. "Caleb and Ladd are in the hospital, but we think they will both be okay. As a family we are giving thanks today, knowing things could have been much worse. Thank you all for your love and kindness. It means a lot."

The patrol report and later comments from Jerry Roberts, the director of Osage County Emergency Management, indicated that both men were driving Himmat Fire Trucks, trying to fight a nearly 1000-acre brush fire on their property.

Other ranchers and volunteer firefighters were on hand. Ladd was driving northbound, Caleb southbound, and the trucks struck one another "head-on," thanks to "high winds on a gravel road" leading to decreased visibility.

Roberts told TODAY the cause of the wreck is being investigated, and that his team would be on the property on Thursday. He noted it's been a particularly busy fire season due to dry conditions and high winds.