Red Lobster turns 50: Celebrate with Cheddar Bay Biscuits and a year of free food

Red Lobster is one America's most recognizable fast-casual eateries, so it's pretty hard to imagine a time before Endless Shrimp, buckets of snow crab legs and those famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

But Jan. 18 is a pretty special day for this ubiquitous seafood hotspot because 50 years ago, Red Lobster opened the doors of its very first restaurant in Lakeland, Florida in 1968.

Half a century later, they're still serving plenty of platters with lobster, shrimp and lots of biscuits.

To celebrate their golden anniversary, Red Lobster is giving seafood fans the chance to win one of 50 limited-edition gold cards that are each good for a year of free meals.

The card has an actual value of $2,000 so you could probably go about once a week for a year, if your average dinner at the chain costs around $50. That’s a whole lot of ultimate feasts!

You can enter the Golden Card Sweepstakes starting today, Jan. 18, and the contest closes Feb. 9. To enter, the brand is asking people to share a photo of their favorite Red Lobster memory on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #RLGoldenSweepstakes.

For those of us who aren’t lucky enough to be winners of that golden gift card, here’s one TODAY Food's favorite recipes to make a copycat version of those deliciously cheesy biscuits right at home.

Happy birthday, Red Lobster!