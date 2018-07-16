Red Lobster's seafood is actually from a hit TV show

share tweet pin email

There are many ways to annoy a waiter. Asking for the name of the farm where vegetables were grown or eggs were hatched is one of them. But one restaurant chain really wants everyone to know the source of one of its foods — and it's pretty surprising.

That's because the next time you order crab legs from Red Lobster, there's a chance that it may have been caught by the crew on Discovery Channel's "Deadliest Catch."

That's right. The hit television series that reveals the life-threatening dangers that fisherman face on the sea isn't just for nighttime thrills. Captains Casey McManus and Josh Harris' ships sell their catches, and a lot of the snow crab that's caught gets purchased by Red Lobster.

The 50-year-old seafood chain is currently offering many crab dishes for its annual Crabfest promotion. One of the popular dishes is called Crab Lover's Dream and includes wild-caught jumbo snow crab legs, North Pacific king crab legs and crab linguini alfredo.

Catching crabs is extremely hard and dangerous work, which anyone who has watched "Deadliest Catch" knows. It's ironic that catching the food for the "dream dish" may just be a deep sea nightmare. Either way, it's interesting to know (and actually watch) how that white, buttery flavor lands on the plate.

As an ode to its fishermen and as a friendly reminder to customers, Crabfest also features a special "Rogue Wave" cocktail in a glass mug stamped with "Deadliest Catch." It's blue like the sea and made with tequila — which may make people feel like they're flying on rocky waters with the cast of the show.

Other Crabfest specials include dishes like crab-topped stuffed shrimp and salmon, crab-topped tilapia, surf and turf, and a combo that includes snow crab and wild-caught Dungeness crab.

The chain said that all of its crab is "wild-caught, traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced." It only works with suppliers that adhere to "third-party certification programs" from the Global Seafood Initiative to Best Aquaculture Practices.

"Alaska is the only state with conservation language in its constitution. That's why it's a sustainability model for places around the world," Red Lobster's Director of Procurement Skip Frisz said in a video about the restaurant and show's partnership.

Although Red Lobster just announced its partnership with the "Deadliest Catch" fleet up in Alaskan waters, Delish reported that the relationship began three years ago. TODAY Food did not receive confirmation from Red Lobster at press time.

In light of this reality-TV revelation, perhaps the possible best new way to partake in Crabfest may be to order takeout from Red Lobster and enjoy the crab dishes at home while watching the show.