Red Lobster debuts over-the-top bloody mary featuring a lobster claw

While New Year’s Eve means bottomless Champagne, New Year’s Day means hangover-helping brunch cocktails. Jan. 1 is National Bloody Mary Day and National Hangover Day, after all.

The Bloody Mary is believed by many to have magical hangover-curing properties with its combination of ingredients known to settle the stomach, salt (a source of electrolytes) and alcohol (hair of the dog!). But it's also packed with umami flavor and therefore delicious.

We're shellfishly excited for this. Red Lobster

Perhaps then it’s no surprise Red Lobster chose this week to release their new Lobster Claw Bloody Mary which, in true Red Lobster tradition, is topped with a biscuit and, of course, a lobster claw.

The nautical bloody mary is made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Red Lobster’s house Bloody Mary Mix and topped with a chilled Maine lobster claw, jumbo shrimp, Cheddar Bay Biscuit, lime wedge and green olive. The glass rim is then dusted with a spicy chipotle-barbecue seasoning.

The Lobster Claw Bloody Mary is available at Red Lobster beginning Monday, Dec. 30 through Sunday, Feb. 2 (for those of legal drinking age, of course), which means that you can enjoy that hair of the dog for much of the winter.

Whether or not you decide to dunk that biscuit in the drink and eat it is up to you (and your hangover). No judgment here.