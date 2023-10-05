I made Taylor Swift’s Chai Sugar Cookies recipe, and they were made for ‘cardigan’ season

It’s been an especially grueling, cruel summer, but temperatures are finally dropping, and gold is the color of the leaves. It’s time to plan for a change in the weather, pull that favorite scarf from the drawer, and break out the perfect autumn cookie recipe.

As has been true every single fall since 2014, this year’s hottest seasonal goodie is Taylor Swift’s Chai Sugar Cookie, which is a teatime twist on a 2009 recipe by Joy Wilson, better known in baking circles as Joy the Baker. Like her favorite Swift song, Wilson knows this recipe all too well. When she sees it trending, “I know that it’s fall — I know I can take out the sweaters and scarves from the closets when we all start making these Chai Sugar Cookies. That’s what it feels like!” she tells me.

Joy the Baker’s Chai Sugar Cookies (Taylor’s Version)

Swift’s version of the cookies first turned up on her Tumblr account, in her own handwriting.

Take a look back at her Instagram, and you’ll see she’s an avid baker, so what stood out about this recipe, making it prime territory for a Swift kick? It might be the addition of some liquid oil and powdered sugar to the usual butter and granulated sweet stuff.

“What I love about these cookies is that they’re crisp on the outside and have a little chew on the inside,” says Wilson of its special formula. “It’s my favorite kind of sugar cookie.”

Wilson has some helpful hints if you’d like to slay-bake like TayTay. If you don’t have chai tea bags, you can use chai-style spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, as shown in Wilson’s recent Instagram bake-along.

If you do choose to use tea, Wilson advises you make sure it’s finely cut. If the one you have on hand is in larger pieces, you could blitz it in a spice grinder or small food processor. Lastly, although she notes they’re good with or without, Wilson advises using the glaze if gifting.

Is the recipe worth the hype?

The main flavor ingredients of Taylor Swift’s Chai Sugar Cookies (TODAY’s version) — just add a few baking staples like flour, powdered sugar, oil, salt and baking soda. Courtesy Heather Martin

I’ve assembled the ingredients that give these cookies their signature flavor. Tazo brand chai is super-fine, no grinding required. Unfortunately, there’s no eggnog in the dairy case yet, so I can’t make the Swiftie version to a tee, but there is pumpkin spice everything. I chose Chobani’s creamer instead of milk for more intense flavor, but you could use any milk or milk alternative.

After mixing and chilling the dough, I decided to make these with a 2-tablespoon cookie scoop instead of the 1 tablespoon specified in the recipe, because I’m just not happy with a cookie smaller than my head. I added some decorative sprinkling sugar for a little crunch, and flattened with a glass. The “9-ish” minutes called for in Swift’s recipe was perfect for that golden edge and just a little chewiness in the center.

However, you can’t skimp on time spent letting them cool, or they’ll break like one of (allegedly) Jake Gyllenhaal’s promises. You’ll never, ever, ever get it back together.

The consequences of impatience in moving cookies to the cooling rack. Karma’s going to track you down. Courtesy Heather Martin

Let’s shake it off and move on to the icing, which is just powdered sugar, a dash of nutmeg and enough of your chosen liquid to make a spreadable (but not runny) glaze.

Once they’re cooled and set, if you breathe in, and breathe deep, you’ll catch just a hint of chai scent. The flavor is similarly subtle, but definitely present, more interesting than a plain sugar cookie — a little taste of heaven. I might add a second tea bag next time, but the flavor intensified a bit after a few hours, developing into something like a loving memory you can’t quite place. People will never guess what the delicious little specks are.

Taylor Swift’s Chai Sugar Cookies: sweet and mysteriously spicy, just like the queen herself. Courtesy Heather Martin

These are feather-light and delicate because of that powdered sugar and oil, so handle with care, and take the moment to really taste one. It’ll literally melt in your mouth, earning this recipe an instant spot in the penthouse of your heart. Although I usually prefer my cookies un-iced, these are only lightly sweet without the glaze, so at least a drizzle will put them in their best light. I suggest pairing them with hot Earl Grey to leave their soft spice shining just for you, but they could go with almost anything: hot cocoa, sliced apples, pear and ginger sorbet, ketchup and seemingly ranch … well, maybe that last one is only for diehard fans.

There’s a lot of room for improv here, too. A little red gel coloring or a pinch of dried lavender in the icing, and this cookie’s got a whole new haze … I mean, groove.

I know what you’re thinking — “Who needs another sugar cookie?” You do, like you need a heartbeat. I hope you make these, and if you do, I hope you think of me.

Taylor Swift’s Chai Sugar Cookie Recipe

Ingredients

1/2 cup unsalted butter (room temperature)

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup sugar, plus more for topping

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 large egg

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 chai tea bag

Preparation