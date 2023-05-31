Siri Daly serves up chickpea burgers and white peach sangria for summer

Siri Daly is setting us up for summer-entertaining success with a refreshing dinner of chickpea burgers in pita topped with avocado, tomato and tzatziki and white peach sangria — aka a vacation in a glass (or pitcher).

We love chickpeas at our house and often throw them on salads as an added source of protein, but these burgers take them to a new level! It’s the perfect twist on a traditional summer favorite. The coriander, cumin and cilantro add so much flavor, and the mushrooms combined with the beans make it taste hearty and delicious. I love them, and will make them again and again. We top ours with avocado, tomato and a store-bought tzatziki sauce (and I will forever have to Google the spelling of that word).

Whenever I drink this, I like to pretend I’m sitting by the beach in Spain wearing a flowing dress, giant sunglasses and a big floppy hat. While traditional sangria usually features red wine, this drink is made with a sweet white wine and accompanied by brandy and flavored sparkling water. And, because you can make it in a giant pitcher, it’s the perfect beverage to serve a crowd at any gathering. They will be impressed, they will be refreshed, and they will feel as though you’ve whisked them away to a far-off place.

