Siri Daly serves up chickpea burgers and white peach sangria for summer

This is how you have a Siriously Delicious summer.
Chickpea Burger
Siri Daly / Siriously Delicious
By Siri Daly

Siri Daly is setting us up for summer-entertaining success with a refreshing dinner of chickpea burgers in pita topped with avocado, tomato and tzatziki and white peach sangria — aka a vacation in a glass (or pitcher).

Siri's Chickpea Burgers
Siri Daly

Siri's Chickpea Burgers

Siri Daly

We love chickpeas at our house and often throw them on salads as an added source of protein, but these burgers take them to a new level! It’s the perfect twist on a traditional summer favorite. The coriander, cumin and cilantro add so much flavor, and the mushrooms combined with the beans make it taste hearty and delicious. I love them, and will make them again and again. We top ours with avocado, tomato and a store-bought tzatziki sauce (and I will forever have to Google the spelling of that word).

Siri's Summer White Peach Sangria

Siri's Summer White Peach Sangria

Siri Daly

Whenever I drink this, I like to pretend I’m sitting by the beach in Spain wearing a flowing dress, giant sunglasses and a big floppy hat. While traditional sangria usually features red wine, this drink is made with a sweet white wine and accompanied by brandy and flavored sparkling water. And, because you can make it in a giant pitcher, it’s the perfect beverage to serve a crowd at any gathering. They will be impressed, they will be refreshed, and they will feel as though you’ve whisked them away to a far-off place.

Nathan Congleton

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

