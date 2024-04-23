15 quiche recipes for anytime of day

The likelihood of quiche earning itself a spot in your weeknight dinner rotation was probably slim to none. The word “quiche” itself sounds quite fancy and unapproachable. It’s the kind of menu item served at sit-down brunch spots and country clubs on Mother’s Day and baby showers. But, as it turns out, quiche is a super accessible recipe, easy enough for anyone to make at home for breakfast or brunch. Plus, the whole process will take you less than an hour from start to finish.

Think of a quiche as an elevated version of a fridge clean-out meal. A typical quiche includes some variation of pie crust and a creamy custard studded with cheese, vegetables or meat. Once baked, a slice will check off most of the boxes you’re looking for in a satisfying dinner recipe: protein, starch, vegetables.

Once you have the formula down, you can customize any quiche recipe to your liking. Use store-bought pie crust or get fancy with it and make the base with thinly sliced potatoes. If you have a package of bacon, deli ham or even leftover rotisserie chicken, add that in, too. Take stock of the vegetables in your crisper drawer and whip up your very own ‘quiche of the day.’ Finally, assess your current cheese selection and make it rain on that meat, egg and veggie mixture. Bake the quiche until the eggs are set and the cheese is browned and bubbly and you’ve got yourself a little slice of breakfast (or lunch, or dinner) heaven.

Now here’s the perfect example of a fridge clean-out quiche. In this variation, make a simple crust with thinly sliced potato rounds. Top with a mixture of whisked eggs, cream, goat cheese, chopped spinach, sautéed peppers and onions, then bake until set. This formula is forgiving, so feel free to swap in whatever vegetables or cheese you already have in your fridge.

What makes this particular quiche Lorraine stand out from the rest is the crispy hash brown crust. For a great time-saving hack, use a package of store-bought shredded hash brown potatoes, which you’ll likely find in the freezer section. The custard filling is studded with bites of crispy bacon and shallot and gets its luxurious cheesiness from shredded Gruyère. Pair a slice with a side salad for a fresh foil to each decadent bite.

Transform pre-cooked chicken and veggies into an unexpected one-dish dinner. Arrange shredded chicken, spinach, tomatoes and feta cheese on the bottom of a store-bought pie crust. Top with a standard custard mixture, then bake until the center no longer jiggles and a knife comes out clean.

Have a handful of leftover broccoli? Give it a rough chop and bake into a quiche along with crispy bacon, sautéed onions, garlic, eggs, Parmesan, cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Serve alongside a salad or a cup of soup and you’ll feel like you’re dining at your own restaurant.

If you have a store-bought pie crust, eggs, cheese and some mix-ins, a hearty, complete meal is just a few easy steps away. In this recipe from Al Roker, fan-favorite omelet ingredients like broccoli, ham, cheddar and onions get the quiche treatment. The secret ingredient? A pinch of ground nutmeg to warm it all up.

Are you picking up on a pattern yet? Once you master “the art of the quiche,” you can enjoy one for breakfast, lunch or dinner. When you want to impress guests, this bacon and Gruyère version will do just the trick. For a super light and creamy custard, first whisk eggs and flour together, then stir in the cream. Pour the mixture over bacon and cheese until the custard is set, then top with fresh herbs, bake and enjoy.

If you thought quiche Lorraine was just for Sunday brunch, think again. A slice of this creamy, savory quiche makes for a great everyday weeknight dinner, too. Plus, it’s a great make-ahead recipe that you can pop in the freezer and bake off whenever you choose.

Go big (well, small…) on vegetables in this quiche recipe, which calls for all “baby” versions. We’re talking diced baby Yukon gold potatoes, chopped baby bella mushrooms, baby spinach, broccolini and baby bell peppers. Pour a custard mixture over the vegetables, then bake until the center is set and the crust is browned.

The best parts of breakfast join forces in this vegetable-forward quiche that features a hash-brown crust. Shred potatoes and onion on a box grater, then form a crust and bake in a skillet. Top with a custard mixture, scatter with more vegetables and top with cheese, then bake until the crust is golden brown and the eggs are set.

Here’s a flavor combination you probably haven’t tried before. In this quiche, high-quality tinned herring is the star of the show. Crumble the fish into whisked eggs along with half-and-half, red onion, thyme and roasted peppers. Pour into a tart pan and bake until set.

While traditional quiche Lorraine veers on the more decadent side, this lightened-up version features a few simple swaps. Use a pre-made whole-wheat pie shell, egg whites, milk, turkey bacon and Swiss cheese for a nourishing version of this breakfast favorite. Don’t worry, it’s still creamy, salty and most importantly, cheesy.

Quiche is an unexpectedly great meal prep candidate — and this quiche muffin recipe should be Exhibit A. These egg cups are full of chopped ham, spinach, tomatoes, green onions and Parmesan. Plus, they bake in a fraction of the time. Make a dozen of these portable egg cups in a muffin tray, then pop them in the fridge or freezer until you’re ready to reheat.

Put your technique to the test with this vegetable and fine herb quiche. First, make a homemade crust with pastry flour, cold butter, egg, milk, sugar and salt, then par-bake it in a tart mold with pie weights. Fill with a mixture of eggs, spinach, leeks, cherry tomatoes, zucchini and fresh herbs for an elevated, restaurant-worthy flavor profile.

So far we’ve seen quiche recipes that call for a traditional homemade pie crust, store-bought crust, hash brown crust and even a crust-less crust — now, make way for spinach crust. Defrost and drain two packages of frozen spinach, then mix with a lightly beaten egg, shredded cheddar and Parmesan cheese to form a “dough.” Press this mixture into a greased springform pan and bake until set. Fill with the quiche Lorraine filling, then bake again until the filling is melted and golden brown.

The secret ingredient in these healthy quiche cups? Quinoa! First, cook this ancient grain according to package instructions, then let it cool. Then sauté onion, spinach, garlic and shallot. Stir in cooked quinoa, shredded cheddar and Parmesan, then mix well with eggs. Pour this batter into a lined muffin tin and bake until the quiche is golden and crispy.