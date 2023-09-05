Chick-fil-A’s Chicken Salad was discontinued in 2017. The chain revealed the recipe

Chick-fil-A is doing the chicken salad-loving public a solid.

On Aug. 24, the chicken chain made the magic formula to its dearly depaerted chicken salad available to all with a visit to its website. The five-ingredient crunchy, sweet and salty concoction is now up in the chain’s Recipes section, along with fellow discontinued items like Cole Slaw and Carrot & Raisin Salad.

“Chicken Salad was previously available on the menu at participating Chick-fil-A® restaurants nationwide. Even though it is no longer on the menu, we’d like to offer you a way to make it in your own kitchen,” reads the Chick-fil-A website. “From our recipe book to yours, enjoy.”

Indeed, in 2017, the Atlanta-based chain sent its customers into a bit of a tizzy when it announced it was dropping the sandwich from menus on Sept. 30, 2017.

“The decision to remove Chicken Salad from the menu was a difficult one,” Chick-fil-A said via email to TODAY.com at the time. “We know that many of our customers loved our Chicken Salad, but we have also heard from guests that they are looking for new tastes and fresh flavors on the menu in our restaurants.”

But Chick-fil-A decided to throw fans of the dish a (chicken) bone by sharing the recipe on its website.

Makes 3 cups

Ingredients

4 Chick-fil-A Chicken Breasts (original or grilled), cooled & cut into 1” cubes

2.5 oz. celery (approximately 1.5 full stalks, washed, trimmed & cut into 1” pieces)

1/3 cup of sweet pickle relish

1/2 cup of mayonnaise

2 hard-boiled eggs (cooled & peeled)

Directions

Using a food processor, mix chicken, celery, mayonnaise, and relish on low/medium for 5 seconds. Begin adding eggs 1 at a time and continue processing for up to 10 additional seconds or until salad is chopped to desired consistency. (Total food processing time needed is 10-15 seconds.) Enjoy!

You might be wondering why the ingredients include Chick-fil-A Chicken Breasts specifically, and how one would procure such an item.

It turns out that it’s possible to via the Chick-fil-A app to order Chicken Breast Filets in either original, grilled or spicy varieties at your local Chick-fil-A, sans sandwich — but if you just want to use a rotisserie or other pre-cooked chicken from the grocery store, we won’t tell anyone.

Since Chick-fil-A took its Chicken Salad, Cole Slaw and its Carrot & Raisin Salad off its menu, there has been room for new offerings and innovations, including a Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich test run and limited-time items like June’s Peach Milkshake and White Peach Sunjoy.

Additionally, the chain announced two new items in August: the Caramel Crumble Milkshake and the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, which I personally tried and very much enjoyed.