42 sausage recipes that will be the star of the show

Sausage is one of those ingredients beloved for its versatility. This savory protein can be used to add flavor to dishes, or be the star all on its own. It’s both an ingredient and meal unto its own that can be found all around the world in assorted varieties. A crumble of cooked sausage in pasta adds a savory quality throughout, while brats on the grill are a barbecue classic. In Poland there’s kielbasa, the Spanish have chorizo, the Philippines have longganisa and Germany is hailed for the bratwurst. No matter where you are in the world, you can bet there’s a specific type of sausage to match.

Typically, sausage is made by combining ground meat with spices and aromatics. Some varieties are cured or smoked, while others are left raw until fired on the grill or baked in the oven. Any type of protein can be turned into sausage including pork, beef, chicken, turkey or duck. There are even meat-free versions. It’s one of those ingredients that’s eaten during all meal times. From patties to links to crumbles, the options for incorporating sausage into your meal are endless.

For Italian sausage lovers, you’ll find recipes here for sheet-pan chicken scarpariello, Italian-style shakshuka and sausage and pear stuffing. Breakfast sausage is obviously great on its own, but we love it layered on a breakfast sandwich or incorporated into sheet-pan hash. If Southern-inspired andouille is more your speed, don’t miss our recipes for smoky shrimp mac and cheese, maple applejack-brined turkey with andouille or chicken and sausage gumbo. Chinese sausage is the base of la mai fan, as well as the filling to homemade dumplings. Whatever your favorite, we’ve rounded up 42 of the best sausage recipes.

Smoked sausage and cabbage are a classic Polish pairing. Cooked in a slow-cooker along with root vegetables and aromatics, this hearty dish is perfect for serving a crowd on cold winter nights. While kielbasa is traditionally used, you can use any type of smoked sausage.

This recipe riffs off the popular TikTok method of baked feta pasta. Here, cubes of feta are baked alongside broccolini, hot Italian sausage and tomatoes. The ingredients may be simple, but the hot Italian sausage packs a ton of flavor.

Kielbasa is super flavorful on its own, but we love pairing it with a simple honey mustard sauce for some extra punch. The sauce comes together quickly; to make it, combine mayonnaise with honey, Dijon mustard, salt and pepper. It’s the perfect snack for a game day gathering.

No matter what version you opt for, stuffing is the forever highlight of the Thanksgiving spread. We love Martha Stewart’s version, which is studded with crumbles of sweet Italian sausage, pears, leeks and fennel. It’s the perfect balance of sweet-and-savory that’s sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

Sausage, peppers and onions are a classic combination that are often served as a meal unto themself. Here, the trio gets combined with eggs and cream to create a hearty frittata. It’s a great option for brunch, or when you want to meal prep lunch for the week.

Black-eyed peas are a New Year’s staple. Thought to bring prosperity, there are so many ways to prepare these beans. We love turning them into a stew along with sausage, peppers and aromatics for a hearty, cold weather-friendly dish.

Chicken scarpariello is a classic Italian-American dish that pairs chicken, hot Italian sausage and peppers with a tangy sauce. With two types of protein, it’s a great option for folks with big appetites on chilly nights. This version keeps all the expected flavors intact, but transforms the meal into a sheet-pan dinner so you can get dinner on the table in under one hour.

Cornbread stuffing is a Thanksgiving staple. Al Roker’s take on the beloved side calls for leftover cornbread with spicy pork sausage, chestnuts and dried cranberries. Loaded with fresh herbs, it’s a perfect balance of sweet and savory. We think this dish is worth making year-round.

Store-bought gnocchi is a super versatile ingredient that ensures a quick and easy meal. We love it in this preparation mixed alongside the classic trio of sausage, peppers and onions. Since the hot Italian sausage packs so much flavor on its own, there’s no need to add more seasoning to the dish, making it an ideal weeknight dinner contender.

Gnocchetti are a traditional Sardinian pasta shape beloved for its ability to hold sauce. Here, the pasta is served with a tomato pomodoro studded with hunks of fennel sausage. If you don’t want to make your own pasta, store-bought it fine — after all, this dish is really all about the sauce.

Chef Scott Conant shares one of his favorite recipes from his childhood. Rather than serve sausage, peppers and onions on a bun, Scott’s mom used this trio of ingredients to create a dish that’s closer to a stew. Hearty and saucy, this dish is perfect for chilly nights.

Baked pasta has all the flavors of lasagna combined in one easy preparation. Instead of any old pasta shape, tortellini is the star of the show here. The tortellini adds another layer of cheesiness to a mixture of marinara, Italian sausage and a trio of cheeses.

All the favorite Italian-American hits make an appearance in this decadent dish. Start by transforming long rolls into buttery, cheesy, garlic bread. Then, load them up with stewed sausage and peppers, along with a layer of provolone, and pop them back in the oven until melted.

We’re always in the mood for a hearty breakfast hash. This recipe reduces the standard preparation time by utilizing a single sheet-pan. While this version combines potatoes, mushrooms, breakfast sausage and eggs, you can experiment with any other root vegetables that you have on hand.

Take a cue from Bobby Flay and cook up more sausage than you might need. Leftovers can be used alongside eggs, on pizza, tacos and so much more. Here, we love it combined with eggplant and mixed into a classic tomato sauce with rigatoni.

Loaded with sausage, peppers, onions and Parmesan, this delicious baked pasta comes together in under one hour. To cut down on time, opt for canned tomatoes and jarred marinara. It’s a great dish for feeding a crowd for dinner parties, game nights or family gatherings.

The classic duo of sausage and peppers gets a few upgrades with this protein-packed pasta. After browning the sausage, peppers, onions and broccoli rabe get added to the pan. Once the vegetables have softened, add the white beans until heated through. While this would be a nourishing dish on its own, we love mixing it with a short, tubular pasta.

Creamy, spicy and savory, this pasta hits all the right notes. Hot Italian sausage, corn and shallots are cooked together, with the sausage imparting a ton of flavor. The pasta gets tossed with mascarpone and chili paste for an ultra-creamy texture. The best part is that the whole dish comes together in under 10 minutes, making it ideal for an easy weeknight dinner.

This sheet-pan dinner is a full meal with little clean-up. Italian sausage links are cooked alongside white beans, kale and juicy tomatoes for a dish that straddles the seasons. Serve it with a dusting of freshly grated Parmesan and you’ll be transported to Italy with your first bite.

If you’re a fan of fried rice, you have to try la mai fan. This Cantonese sticky rice dish is all about packing a flavorful punch. Studded with Chinese sausage, shrimp, shiitake mushrooms and water chestnuts, every bite delivers umami and crunch.

Pasta is the ultimate weeknight dinner. We love leaning on store-bought marinara to cut down on time, but when we want to add a little something extra, we take a cue from Elizabeth Heiskell. This recipe starts by browning sweet Italian sausage before adding the marinara which ensures a more flavorful dish.

This simple cream sauce will give alfredo a run for its money. After browning Italian sausage, a simple cream sauce gets made in the same pan and is infused with flavors like garlic and sage. Toss the pasta directly in the sauce and serve topped with crispy sage leaves.

Tortellini is one of those especially versatile varieties of stuffed pasta. Here, they get swirled into a hearty Italian-inspired soup. Browned sausage, vine-ripened tomatoes, carrots and chicken broth are all added to bulk out the soup. It’ll be a favorite all winter long.

Massimo Bottura can do no wrong when it comes to Italian cooking. Traditionally served between Christmas and New Years, this dish combines cotechino, a specialty Italian sausage, with a savory cookie and zabaglione. According to Massimo, it’s a dish worthy of serving year round — and we agree.

Sheet-pan pizza is the answer when you want a low-lift, at-home pizza dinner. Sausage, squash and sage are a classic flavor pairing, and we love them served atop this white pie. To make assembly even easier, opt for store-bought pizza dough.

Upon first scoop, you’ll be convinced that this soup has been simmering on the stove for hours. However, it only takes 30 minutes to coax out the wonderful flavors of chicken sausage, marinara, aromatics and tortellini. It’s the perfect dish when you’re looking for something cozy and comforting that comes together quickly.

Puff pastry is one of those ingredients with endless possibilities. Here, the pastry is transformed into a savory appetizer studded with crumbled sausage, cheddar cheese and green onions. The pinwheels can be frozen ahead of time and popped in the oven when ready to serve, making them an ideal snack for your next gathering.

One of our favorite deli counter offerings is a classic sausage, egg and cheese on a kaiser roll. When we’re not in the mood to go out, we make our own version at home. While you could use store-bought sausage, take the flavor up a notch by making homemade patties with panko, spices and a touch of brown sugar.

This Southern take on macaroni and cheese transforms it into a whole other category of decadence. Start by making your own mornay sauce by adding smoked Gouda, smoked cheddar and Gruyere to a roux. Then, buff out the dish with the addition of andouille sausage, shrimp and a layer of golden brown breadcrumbs.

When it comes to cold weather favorites, stew ranks high on our list. While vegetables are the focus here, the addition of sage-infused breakfast sausage adds a distinct flavor throughout. The stew comes together in under 30 minutes, making it perfect to whip up on a weeknight.

Turkey isn’t just for Thanksgiving. We love making this showstopper bird year round for celebratory occasions. Brined in salt, sugar, maple syrup, vinegar and Applejack brandy, the turkey is exceptionally bronzed and juicy. To make it even more of a crowd-pleaser, roast andouille sausage alongside the bird.

Adam Richman’s lasagna is all about layering flavors. While it may seem unconventional, Adam incorporates his mom’s spinach pie into the mix, which delivers layers of spinach and ricotta. Combined with Italian sausage, tomato sauce and more cheese, this is a lasagna not to be missed.

There’s an endless world of opportunity when it comes to dumplings. Here, a flavorful filling is made by pulsing Chinese sausage together with mushrooms and aromatics. The result is an umami bomb of flavor in every bite.

Leave it to Rodney Scott to come up with the best barbecue-centric bites. While we love fried pork skins on their own for snacking, this quick and easy snack is hard to beat. Each piece of crackling gets filled with a scoop of pimento cheese and a slice of smoked sausage for an irresistible appetizer.

For an easy weeknight dinner, we love a sheet-pan recipe. This one has all the components of the meal in one, making clean up a breeze. Hot Italian sausage cooks alongside potatoes, peppers and onions in the oven and gets drizzled with a punchy parsley sauce before it’s time to serve.

This Italian take on shakshuka keeps all the saucy tomato and egg flavors with a few twists. First, start by browning hot Italian sausage. Then, add onion, fennel and peppers, along with anchovy paste and spices for even more flavor. It’s a showstopper dish that is equally suitable for brunch as it is dinner.

Sausage does the heavy lifting in terms of delivering big flavor in this recipe. A quick roux gets added to the cooked sausage along with butternut squash and aromatics to create a creamy sauce. Toss it with pasta and you’ll have dinner on the table in under 30 minutes.

Gumbo is one of those dishes with endless variations. We love chef Alon Shaya’s version, which combines a dark colored roux with pork sausage, chicken, vegetables and a ton of spices. Serve this one-pot dinner over rice or with crusty bread to sop up all the flavor.

These sausage-studded bites are sure to be the star of your next game day gathering. With only a handful of ingredients, this snack comes together quickly. To make them, combine cooked breakfast sausage with cream cheese and pimento cheese. Then, for the bulk of the bites, combine them with pancake mix, form into balls and bake until cooked through.

Stuffed peppers are one of those dishes that are a perennial favorite. The combination of veggies and protein, along with their inherent versatility and ability to make ahead, makes them equally great for a weeknight dinner as for a party with friends. This version fills peppers with a mixture of turkey sausage and seared chicken, as well as spiced vegetables and cheese.

Sausage rolls are just as much a weeknight dinner as they are a game day snack. This recipe calls for making your own sausage by mixing up ground turkey with garlic, oregano, fennel and chili flakes to mimic the flavors of traditional Italian sausage. Tuck the homemade sausage into puff pastry sheets and bake until flaky and golden brown. While the rolls are great on their own, we love serving this with a mayonnaise and mustard dipping sauce on the side.

We love a pasta bake whenever we need to feed a crowd. Easier than lasagna, a pasta bake can take on a myriad of flavors. This version keeps it classically Italian with a handful of ingredients like tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella and Italian sausage.