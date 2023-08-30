35 best apple recipes, from savory casseroles to sweet pies

You know what they say about an apple a day and keeping the doctor away — and we’d like to argue that those benefits apply to cooked apple dishes and apple desserts, too. (Doctors, don’t fact check us on this one!)

Our unqualified medical advice aside, we can vouch that an apple recipe a day is good for the soul. And chances are, you probably can’t get enough apples this time of year. Not only are they inexpensive as a fresh fruit and downright delicious, but between the pick-your-own orchard trips, the abundance of apples at the grocery store and gifts from well-meaning friends and family, it feels like we’ll never be able to get through them all.

That’s why we’ve rounded up an assortment of savory and sweet apple recipes to last you throughout the fall season. We’re going beyond dessert and thinking about every other meal. With the right recipes, you’ll find that apples add just the right amount of sweetness to salads, sandwiches and dinners, too — think pork tenderloin with roast apples, grilled cheese with a hint of sweetness from sliced apples and warm kale and apple salads.

There’s no need to stress about what apple varieties you have on hand. While some kinds of apples are better suited for cooking or baking, whatever apple variety you gravitate to — granny smith, macintosh, red delicious or any other — they’ll work great in all of these recipes.

Savory Apple Recipes

Salty and sweet make the perfect pairing in this simple casserole. Start by browning the sausage, onions, sage and fresh apple rings in a cast-iron skillet, then whip up a quick pancake batter. Combine the two and bake for a flavor-packed breakfast or brunch.

Trade in your usual boring weeknight pork chops for this delicious, but easy recipe. Pork tenderloins are inexpensive and remarkably easy to cook. The secret is the delicious marinade that they soak in overnight, which features garlic, thyme, rosemary, lemon zest and juice and olive oil. Sweet cooked apples are the perfect compliment for tender, herby pork tenderloin.

This upgraded take on grilled cheese was inspired by the one served at the TODAY Cafe at Universal Orlando Resort. Fortunately, you don’t need to book plane tickets to enjoy it — instead, follow this recipe to make it at home. It features the savory flavors of melted swiss, cheddar and pepper jack with the sweetness of apples and juicy tomatoes, all in one crispy sandwich.

Everyone knows the dark meat is the best part of a roast turkey, so why not just make braised turkey legs for everyone? This recipe incorporates tart granny smith apples to compliment the savoriness of the braising liquid, which is made with diced tomatoes, cognac, onions, garlic powder, onion powder and fresh herbs.

Putting fruit in omelets? You’re just going to have to trust us on this one. Sautéed cinnamon apples are folded into a three-egg omelet, but the sweetness is offset with a single tablespoon of sour cream.

This fresh take on traditional creamy coleslaw is a great side for summertime cookouts or as a winter dinner salad. This one features a trio of autumnal produce — shredded broccoli, sliced kale stems and Granny Smith apples. The kick from the gochujang-buttermilk ranch takes it to the next level.

Warm salads are an extra-cozy way to eat your greens in in the winter. This one is packed with sweet, crunchy apples and salty, fatty pancetta, which are tossed in a traditional Dijon vinaigrette.

Here’s another way to mix up a typical grilled cheese: Layer thick-cut bacon and green apples to get an irresistible smoky and sweet taste in one bite.

Apple Dessert Recipes

We love crumbles because they’re a classic dish that are easy to put together, and yet they still give a wow-factor. This version, made with cranberries and Granny Smith apples, freezes beautifully so you can make it far in advance and then reheat it in the oven before serving.

Don’t let the idea of baking a galette intimidate you! This recipe is forgiving — mistakes just add to the “rustic” look. Want to take the easy way out? Use store-bought pie crust instead of making your own pastry (we promise not to judge).

We’re firm believers that cream cheese frosting isn’t just for carrot cake. Pile it high atop this spiced apple loaf cake for a showstopping dessert, which can easily be baked ahead of time and frozen. And the frosting lasts two weeks in the fridge!

The only thing better than apple pie is mini apple pies you can easily take to-go. Enter: the apple pie empanada. This recipe uses store-bought refrigerated dough to keep things simple, but feel free to swap in your favorite homemade pie crust dough, if preferred.

Skip the chopping and use a spiralizer to make this impressive apple pie. Not only does it make for easy prep work, but it ensures that even more of the apples are coated in with classic buttery cinnamon flavor.

This mouthwatering crisp recipe from TODAY’s own Al Roker uses Chinese five-spice powder for an extra kick, along with more traditional American spices like ground ginger, ground cinnamon, and ground nutmeg.

The beauty of this beginner-friendly apple pie is right in the title. It’s made without crimping, lattice work or the need for a pie dish! Make it for Thanksgiving this year — no one needs to know just how easy it is.

These apple muffins are anything but boring. The sweet, crispy streusel topping is reason alone to get out of bed in the morning and it adds some texture to each bite to boot.

There’s nothing easier than an apple crisp: All the “cooking” this recipe requires is mixing the ingredients in a large bowl, then baking them together in a casserole dish. Serve it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream — on second thought, make it two.

Swap these apple fritters in for traditional pancakes in the morning for a delicious and nutritious breakfast. All you have to do is cut apples into thin rings, dunk them in your favorite pancake batter and pop them on the skillet until they are golden brown.

Crostata is an Italian tart that’s sure to become your new favorite fall dessert. This brown butter filling is perfectly suited for this season’s apples, but it’ll also work with pears, cherries, berries — whatever fruit is ripe that you have on hand.

This crumble is a lifesaver for the busy holiday season. Simply make the filling and topping a day ahead and store separately in the fridge, or you can completely assemble and bake the crumble, then freeze to serve at a later date.

Let’s be honest — apple crumble is delicious, but not always pretty. This elevated version transforms the classic into a layer cake that’s a true showstopper for special occasions.

Applesauce is the secret-weapon ingredient in these better-for-you muffins. Not only does it add a strong apple flavor, but it helps keep the muffins extra moist for days after baking.

Hamantaschen cookies are traditionally made for the Jewish masquerade holiday of Purim, but recipe creator Adam Richman endorses making them at any time of year — especially when apples are abundant in fall.

We can’t resist anything wrapped in a soft dumpling dough, and dessert is no different! And if you’ve never made pierogi dough before, you’ll be delighted to find it’s incredibly simple.

This pie harnesses the irresistible flavor of canned dulce de leche, which is folded with sliced apples, fresh ginger, warm spices and lemon for the best-ever apple pie filling. Can’t find it at your local supermarket? It’s easy to make with a can of sweetened condensed milk.

Dress up drab breakfast oatmeal with a mixture of éauteed apples, raisins, brown sugar and cinnamon. This seasonal recipe will keep you energized throughout the day.

Sometimes there’s no need to mess with perfection. This apple pie is everything you expect one to be with a buttery, flaky crust and spicy-sweet center bursting with in-season fruit.

Craving dessert for breakfast? These apple muffins — made with warm spices, brown sugar and topped with crunchy candied pecans — are the answer.

There’s no need to choose between your favorite fall flavors with these muffins! They feature pumpkin and apple, which add a tender and fluffy texture and bonus nutrients.

This puffed pancake looks visually impressive, but is quite easy to make. Even better, the batter can be made ahead and held for a few days in the fridge. Top it with sautéed spiced apples just before serving.

Here’s a great way to use up the bottom of a bottle of bourbon: Use it to make individual puff-pastry pies! Martha recommends making the filling a day advance and storing it in the refrigerator until you’re ready to assemble and bake.

The addition of salted caramel to these individual tarts provides a modern touch of flavor and offsets some of the sweetness.

This reimagined take on a classic thumbprint cookie uses apple butter in the place of typical fruit jam for a seasonal touch.

If we could harness the tart flavor of our favorite fall beverage and turn it into dessert, this would be it. Simmering the apple cider reduction will fill your home with fall aroma, too!

While absolutely delicious, caramel apples are absolutely one of the most difficult foods to bite into. This cake showcases the best parts of a caramel apple without the jaw-stretching work of eating one.