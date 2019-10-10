At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

In case you couldn't tell by now, I have a huge passion for encouraging kids of all ages (1-100!) to eat wholesome foods and try energizing new exercises. In my new children's book, "Yummy Yoga" (released this week!), I'm continuing my mission to make fruits, veggies and exercise super fun and exciting. Join my "Yummy Yoga" party by whipping up these tasty, kid-friendly recipes — and striking a pose. Let's get our kids on a path to good health!

These broccoli-based "breadcrumbs" are the ultimate finishing touch to just about any recipe. Sprinkle them on baked macaroni and cheese, spread them over chicken Parmesan or toss them into cooked veggies for a crunchy flavor that's hard to resist. Plus, they add a pop of vibrant green color and a punch of nutrition.

Kids love pizza. Obviously. Here's a veggie-filled rendition you can feel good about serving your little ones — and big ones, too. My mini eggplant pizzas are packed with loads of cheesy flavor and are adorned with cherry-tomato smiles that make these bites almost too cute to eat. Almost.

Peanut Butter-Banana "Sushi"

Who wants "sushi" for breakfast? With this fruity spin, even the kids will dig in. This no-bake nosh is fast, easy to assemble and fun to devour. Your little ones will even ask for seconds. Decorate with whatever fruit you have on hand.

