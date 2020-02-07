Salmon, stuffed avocados and pizza: 3 recipes that are good for your heart

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. And since February is American Heart Month, I'm taking this week's Superfood Friday as an opportunity to dish out three nutritious recipes made with heart-healthy ingredients like extra-virgin olive oil, avocado and salmon. Add these delicacies to your repertoire so you can nurture your heart — and your taste buds!

This heart-healthy recipe is loaded with beneficial fat and fiber, plus it's got the perfect mix of flavors and textures, thanks to the avocados, beans, citrus, tomatoes, scallions and crispy tortilla base. It's a cinch to prepare, and the end result is a fresh and fancy-looking delight. If you're crazy for heat, toss in some finely diced jalapeño — that's what we do at my house!

Get the recipe here.

Salmon is such a simple yet stellar dinner option. It's packed with protein and heart-healthy omega-3s, and because of its mild flavor, can be prepared in loads of scrumptious ways. In this fuss-free version, I use a few standard seasonings, roast for about 10 to 15 minutes, and then it's ready to be devoured — and trust me, it will be. Just don't forget to serve it with my three-ingredient, lemony herb dipping sauce!

Get the recipe here.

Lavash is a delicious flatbread that transforms into a thin, cracker-like crust when toasted in the oven. Here, I topped it with arugula, fresh veggies and a tangy balsamic vinaigrette that utilizes heart-smart extra-virgin olive oil. I typically pile on tomatoes, cucumbers, pine nuts and olives, but anything goes — you're the boss of your pizza pie!

