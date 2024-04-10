Walmart recalls over 50,000 units of this popular vegetable chopper due to laceration hazard

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

An electric mini chopper sold exclusively at Walmart is being recalled because the chopper’s blade poses a laceration hazard.

A recall was issued for about 51,750 units of Mainstays Electric Mini Choppers because the blade can operate unexpectedly during assembly or when not enclosed in the container, posing a laceration hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Walmart has received five reports of lacerations, two of which required medical attention, including stitches, according to a release by CPSC. The injuries occurred while putting the chopper together or during cleaning and handling of it.

The blade attachment consists of three curved blades on a plastic spindle. The recall is for products with the model number MS14100094536S1, which can be found on the label on the bottom of the clear plastic bowl.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the chopper and contact Walmart or bring it to the nearest Walmart store for a full refund. The item, which is made by Shuangma Plastic Manufacturing of China, was sold for between $10 and $15 in the period between August 2022 and October 2023 on Walmart’s website and at stores.

The recall notice for the mini choppers came on the same day that two million Black + Decker easy garment steamers were also recalled that were sold by Walmart, Amazon, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond and other stores nationwide.

The steamers, which sell for between $14 and $23, have been recalled due to a burn hazard posed by the product spraying or leaking hot water during use, according to the CPSC.

An initial recall of more than 500,000 units was issued in November 2022, and Empower Brands has since received 317 reports of hot water shooting from the steamers. They have gotten 82 reports of burn injuries, seven of which were more severe second-degree burns.

Consumers who bought one should contact Empower Brands for a full refund.

The recalls come on the heels of Walmart settling a class-action lawsuit that claims Walmart customers “paid more than the lowest in-store advertised price” on weighted goods like seafood, beef, poultry and pork, plus oranges, tangerines and grapefruit that were sold in bulk.

The retailer has agreed to pay $45 million to customers, with some shoppers receiving up to $500, while denying any wrongdoing.

“We will continue providing our customers everyday low prices to help them save money on the products they want and need,” Walmart said in a statement to TODAY.com. “We still deny the allegations, however we believe a settlement is in the best interest of both parties.”

Any Walmart customers who bought weighted goods and/or bagged citrus while shopping in-person at a Walmart store, Supercenter or Neighborhood Market in the U.S. or Puerto Rico between Oct. 19, 2018 and Jan. 19, 2024, could be eligible for a cash payment.

If you are eligible, you can submit a claim form online or via mail. It must be postmarked or submitted online by June 5, 2024.