Tyson recalls nearly 30,000 pounds of frozen nuggets after reports of metal found

Tyson Foods has voluntarily recalled nearly 30,000 pounds of its "Fun Nuggets" due to possible metal contamination.

Tyson's frozen chicken patty product with a “best if used date by Sept. 04, 2024” could contain “extraneous materials, specifically metal pieces,” the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety and Inspection Service said Nov. 4.

Tyson recalls frozen "Fun Nuggets." Tyson Foods

The recall applies to Tyson chicken patties that were produced Sept. 5, 2023, and packaged in 29-ounce plastic bags. The frozen nuggets were then shipped to stores in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin, the FSIS confirmed.

Customers who purchased the chicken patties reported the small metal fragments, the agency said.

“There has been one reported minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product,” the FSIS said.

All the recalled chicken patties were created at one location, Tyson Foods said in a statement Nov. 4. The company confirmed that no other Tyson products were contaminated.

“A limited number of consumers have reported they found small, pliable metal pieces in the product, and out of an abundance of caution, the company is recalling this product,” Tyson Foods said.

The company added that customers who have the recalled patties should cut the universal product code and date code from the packaging and contact the company at 1-855-382-3101.

Other than the reported minor injury, the FSIS said there haven’t been any reports of illness. The government agency recommended that any customers who purchased the nuggets should throw them away or return them to their place of purchase.

Tyson Foods’ latest major recall follows Hillshire Farm, a Missouri-based company, recalling over 15,000 pounds of blended meat and poultry smoked sausage products that possibly contained bone fragments in September.

Tyson Foods is the parent company of Hillshire Brands.