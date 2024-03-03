Trader Joe’s recalls more than 61,000 pounds of its signature chicken soup dumplings. What to know

Trader Joe’s is recalling more than 61,000 pounds of its fan-favorite Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings due to possible contamination with “foreign material.”

The grocery store chain announced the recall on its website March 2, noting that the possible foreign material could be plastic.

Trader Joe’s is asking customers who purchased its Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings with a best by date of March 7, 2025, and lot code C1-1 or C1-2 to throw away the product. Customers can also return the item to any Trader Joe’s store to receive a full refund, the company said.

About 61,839 pounds of the Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings are possibly contaminated, according to a recall notice from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The USDA said that the possible “foreign material” in the dumplings comes from “hard plastic from a permanent marker pen.” The soup dumplings were packaged in 6-oz. boxes with plastic trays. They were made on Dec. 7, 2023.

The soup dumplings, produced by the California-based CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corp., were shipped nationwide, the USDA confirmed, and customers started to complain after finding hard plastic in the soup.

According to the USDA, there haven’t been any “adverse reactions or injury” reported by customers.

Trader Joe's encouraged any customers with questions about the recall to call its customer relations number at 626-599-3817.

Last month the USDA sent out a public health alert for a chicken pilaf sold at Trader Joe’s following reports of possible contamination with rocks.

Although one person reported a dental injury from consuming the pilaf, the USDA said there was not a recall because the rice dish was no longer available for purchase.

The same day the alert was issued, Feb. 7, Trader Joe’s, Walmart and Costco all recalled several products amidst a listeria outbreak. The outbreak was linked to cheese and other dairy products sold in the three grocery chains and other retailers. The products came from a company called Rizo López Foods.

Some of the illnesses from the outbreak started as far back as June 2014. Out of 26 reported infections, two people have died and 23 people have been hospitalized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.