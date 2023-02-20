IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino bottles recalled over possibly containing glass

PepsiCo voluntarily recalled more than 300,000 bottles of the popular drink due to possible contamination with a "foreign object."
By Ryan Hudgins

A popular bottled Starbucks coffee drink has been recalled after glass was found inside some of the bottles, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

PepsiCo voluntarily recalled more than 25,000 cases of the bottled vanilla Frappuccino drink sold at retailers nationwide, the FDA said in a notice, because the beverages possibly contain a "foreign object (glass)."

Each case includes 12 of the 13.7-ounce drinks, totaling over 300,000 bottles being recalled. 

The products have UPC number 0 12000-81331 3. Expiration dates are March 8, May 29, June 4 and 10. 

The ongoing recall of the vanilla Frappuccino drink was first initiated on Jan. 28.

The FDA labeled this as a Class II recall, which means “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

PepsiCo Inc., which produces the vanilla Frappuccino drink, faced a similar situation last September when it recalled the Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot Energy Coffee for possible contamination with metal fragments.

PepsiCo Inc. did not immediately respond for a request for comment.

