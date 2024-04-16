IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

PepsiCo is recalling this sugar-free soda because it actually has a ton of sugar

The recall affects cans sent to three states.
Check your fridge!
By Joseph Lamour

A soda giant has realized one of its products is actually full of the very thing it’s supposed to have none of: sugar.

The FDA announced that PepsiCo is voluntarily recalling its caffeine-free Schweppes Zero Sugar Ginger Ale because some cans inadvertently contain sugar.

The government agency said an internal investigation at PepsiCo revealed that some products labeled as “Zero Sugar” actually contain “full sugar,” making it unsafe for diabetics and others who need to avoid the ingredient.

PepsiCo initiated the recall on March 9. It includes products from three states: Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. It’s unclear whether the product made its way to consumers, but the FDA says affected units are labeled with the following code: May 20 24 MAY20240520VS02164 — MAY20240550VS0216.

PepsiCo didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from TODAY.com.

The FDA hasn’t yet announced any reporting of related injuries, and hasn’t indicated whether the product made it into stores or if retailers have taken it off the shelves.

Representatives for the FDA didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from TODAY.com.

