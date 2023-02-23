2 million Cosori air fryers recalled after reports of fires and burns

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled wo million Cosori air fryers following over 200 reports that the products caught fire and caused burns.

The Feb. 23 announcement shared that a wire connection in the air fryers caused overheating, smoking, melting, burning and fires, and causing minor burn injuries in 10 of the reports. In addition, 23 reports described minor damage to property.

Two million units are part of the recall in the U.S., in addition to 250,000 sold in Canada and about 21,000 in Mexico.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled air fryers and contact Cosori to receive their choice of a free replacement air fryer or another Cosori product by registering at recall.cosori.com,” the agency advised. “During registration, consumers must provide their contact information and submit photos of the recalled unit with the cord cut off. No receipt is needed to receive a replacement.”

The recall is targetting Cosori air fryers with the following model numbers:

CP158-AF

CP158-AF-R19

CP158-AF-RXW

CP158-AF-RXR

CAF-P581-BUSR

CAF-P581-AUSR

CAF-P581-RUSR

CP137-AF

CP137-AF-RXB

CP137-AF-RXR

CP137-AF-RXW

CS158-AF

CS158-AF-RXB

CS158-AF-R19

CAF-P581S-BUSR

CAF-P581S-RUSR

CAF-P581S-AUSR

CO137-AF

CO158-AF

CO158-AF-RXB

CP258-AF

Consumers can determine if their units are part of the recall by looking for the model number, which is printed on the bottom label of each item and on the accompanying user manual. All unites are size 3.7 and 5.8 quarts and were sold in the colors black, blue, gray, red or white.

Owners who purchased Cosori air fryers from the following stores should be aware that items in the recall came from:

Best Buy, Target and Home Depot stores nationwide; and online at Amazon.com, Adorama.com, Bedbathandbeyond.com, Cosori.com, eBay.com, Homegoods.com, Kohls.com, Lowes.com, Macys.com, QVC.com, Staples.com, Vesync.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com, Wellbots.com and Woot.com.