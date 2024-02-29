Chick-fil-A tells customers to toss Polynesian Sauce dipping cups over allergen concerns

Chick-fil-A instructed customers to discard dipping cups of Polynesian Sauce after the cups were found to contain a different sauce that includes certain allergens.

The fast-food company said in a message posted to its website on Feb. 29 that customers who took home Polynesian Sauce dipping cups between Feb. 14 and 27 should discard them.

“The Polynesian Sauce dipping cups may contain a different sauce that includes wheat and soy allergens,” Chick-fil-A said.

Chick-fil-A’s Polynesian Sauce dipping cup. Chick-fil-A

The company added customers who have questions can call Chick-fil-A CARES at 1 (866)-232-2040.

Chick-fil-A did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment from TODAY.com.

Chick-fil-A describes Polynesian Sauce as a “delicious sweet and sour sauce with a strong, tangy flavor,” according to its website.

The sauce was introduced in 1984, alongside Honey Mustard and Barbeque, two years after the company launched chicken nuggets on the menu in 1982, according to Chick-fil-A.

It wasn’t until 2006 that the company launched its most popular sauce, Chick-fil-A sauce. In 2020, Chick-fil-A started selling 16-ounce bottles of Chick-fil-A sauce and Polynesian sauce.