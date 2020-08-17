'Real Housewives' stars Heather and Terry Dubrow share healthy snacks for the whole family

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Life during quarantine — especially now that we're heading into summer break — means kids are home from school and probably requesting snacks and treats more frequently. At least that’s the case with former "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Heather Dubrow and her plastic surgeon husband and co-host of "Botched," Dr. Terry Dubrow.

The mother of four recently showed off her dance moves in a TikTok video and shared how she's cooking now more than ever.

Sashaying across her lavish kitchen to "Cupid Shuffle," she captioned the Instagram post, "This [is] for all of you Moms out there who went from cooking 1 - 3 meals a day to 47 - 52 meals a day during quarantine! I stand with you!!!"

Many may find themselves in a similar situation, whether it's working from home or having a full house to feed. If you are looking for nutritious and delicious snack options that will please everyone, the Dubrow family is here to help.

These health-conscious parents shared healthy snack recipes from their latest cookbook, "The Dubrow Keto Fusion Diet: The Ultimate Plan for Interval Eating and Sustainable Fat Burning," and dished out easy tips for nutritious snacking all day long.

Regardless of whether or not you're into the keto diet, Terry said the cookbook still has something for everyone. "The snacks and food recipes are all well-balanced, calorie-friendly choices appropriate for any healthy, well-balanced, nutritional lifestyle," he told TODAY Food.

The snacks are also kid-approved, as the couple had their "picky and opinionated" kids help with taste-testing the recipes from the book.

Ready to enjoy healthy homemade snacks? Follow the Dubrows' simple steps:

Plan ahead

Get The Recipe Avocado Hummus Heather and Terry Dubrow

Think about what your upcoming week looks like and what snacks or recipes you want to create. Terry recommends eating between two and three snacks per day and to always have a plan to avoid making not-so-healthy choices.

"Discuss with quick conversations about what would make your family healthy and satisfied and prevent food boredom," he told TODAY.

Check the pantry

After you have identified which recipes you want to try, check to make sure you have all the ingredients or necessary substitutes on hand. If you are missing some of the listed ingredients, shop for them or find a simple swap option you may already have on hand.

Prep the snacks

Once you have all of the ingredients, it's time to prep! The celebrity couple involve their kids in food planning and prepping — it's one of the ways they have managed to stay on track and satisfied during quarantine.

"That prevents anyone from overeating or waiting too long and getting famished, which causes people to make poor choices," the plastic surgeon told TODAY.

After you’re done prepping, if you don't plan on eating some of the snacks right away, pack them up and store them in a safe place. Now, all that's left to do is enjoy your new favorite snacks.