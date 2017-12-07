Food

Ready to ham it up? Try this glazed ham, easy cheesy crackers and hazelnut spread pudding

The tree is decorated. The presents are wrapped. And now, it's time to whip up some seriously succulent eats.

Bon Appetit's Adam Rapoport is here to help with a dinner that's a crowd pleaser. From a glazed ham, to a Nutella dessert, get ready to celebrate the holidays in high culinary style.

Honey and Rye Glazed Ham
Servings:
16 to 20 Servings
Get the recipe

Serve it with a big pile of mini potato rolls for DIY sandwiches with dijon mustard and mayo. And maybe some cornichons on the side.

Cheesy Slice-and-Bake Crackers
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
8-10 people
Get the recipe

This couldn't be easier to make, and you can mix and roll them way ahead of time and freeze 'em.

Hazelnut Spread Pudding
Prep time:
Get the recipe

