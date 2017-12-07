Ready to ham it up? Try this glazed ham, easy cheesy crackers and hazelnut spread pudding

share tweet pin email

The tree is decorated. The presents are wrapped. And now, it's time to whip up some seriously succulent eats.

Bon Appetit's Adam Rapoport is here to help with a dinner that's a crowd pleaser. From a glazed ham, to a Nutella dessert, get ready to celebrate the holidays in high culinary style.

Serve it with a big pile of mini potato rolls for DIY sandwiches with dijon mustard and mayo. And maybe some cornichons on the side.

This couldn't be easier to make, and you can mix and roll them way ahead of time and freeze 'em.