share tweet pin email

An apple is a fruit. So is an orange. A tomato is a fruit, too ... but of course there's been a lot of debate on that subject.

It all seems pretty straightforward, but when viral internet sensation and rapper Post Malone posed a simple question about whether a certain food qualified as a fruit, he riled up a lot of people on social media.

"Is meatball an fruit," he asked Twitter on July 16. Many of his followers quickly responded to his call for aid — as well as plenty of people who were flabbergasted by the query.

is meatball an fruit — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) July 16, 2018

The rapper is popular with the Kardashians and other celebs like Jessie James Decker, but none of them came to his rescue with a response on social media. However, his tweet has since been liked over 200,000 times and received over 50,000 comments.

Getty Images/Shutterstock Rapper Post Malone needed some help understanding meatballs and Twitter came to the rescue.

There were many naysayers who told Malone the truth very succinctly, including Bon Appétit.

No. Meatball is not an fruit. — Tucker Vaeth (@VaythOfficial) July 16, 2018

No — Noah (@peterparker208) July 16, 2018

Others questioned his grammar.

Is this an correct sentence ? — MamaT (@MamaT040418) July 17, 2018

definitely an not correct sentence — jenniferâ¢ (@stoneyposty) July 17, 2018

But a few fans decided to confirm that yes, meatballs are indeed a fruit.

yes baby it is — gracey (@grvceyrve) July 16, 2018

From a full blooded Italian . Yes — Daniela Post (@postyisparanoid) July 16, 2018

Some even asserted that they grow on trees. Of course, a meatball tree sounds sort of delightful, like something out of "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs."

Yes they grow on tall tree — Vinchi (@JayVinchi) July 16, 2018

very tall trees pic.twitter.com/Bl67WUn0rE — madisyn czarnecki (@madyczarnecki) July 16, 2018

This is nice meatball tree. I like — SADRN (@sadrnsounds) July 16, 2018

Others suggested that they grow on vines like grapes. Meatball wine, anyone?

Pretty sure meatballs grow on a vine. Common in northern Italy and Napa Valley, CA. — jake (@itzjakeeeeeeeee) July 16, 2018

One person seemed dubious about the correct food group, but hopeful that Malone was onto something. After all, meatballs are pretty delicious — especially when they're made using tricks from a pro.

O god I hope so. If that's so then I can start telling everyone I am a vegetarian — Hullo.What?Hi (@BenjaminJurilla) July 16, 2018

One person reasoned that if the meatball is covered in tomato sauce, then it most certainly is a fruit.

MEaTball is not exactly fruit but Iâd say YES if thereâs Tomato Sauce because tomato is a fruit — Odd Meatball (@oddmeatball) July 16, 2018

Some people were just as confused as Malone and said that meatballs belong in other food groups.

its actually a vegetable — MarkusCZ (@MarkusCZ123) July 16, 2018

They come from trees called cows. — Thexdxgine (@thexdxgin) July 16, 2018

In the end, the best comment may have come from a fan who told Malone, "it's not a fruit, it's a lifestyle."

it's not a fruit. it's a lifestyle — Kiririn (@Kirinodere) July 16, 2018

Agreed. Great meatballs most certainly are a lifestyle.