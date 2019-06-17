Some jarring news: Three Ragu sauces were voluntarily recalled on Saturday because they may contain plastic fragments.

Food company Mizkan American said in a press release that they have not received any consumer complaints or reports of injuries and are recalling the products “out of an abundance of caution.” The affected blends were distributed nationwide, and Mitzkan has notified retailers who received shipments so that they can remove the jars from the shelves.

Getty Images

Consumers should look for the cap codes and best use dates to determine if the sauce need to be tossed.

The recall applies to the following Ragu products:

RAGU Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.

Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGU Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2

RAGU Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGU Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.

Cap code: JUN0420YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2

RAGU Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.

Cap code: JUNE0520YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2

To receive a coupon for a replacement product, contact Mizkan American’s customer service hotline at 800-328-7248.

June has been a busy month for recalls. King Arthur Flour, Inc. issue a recall for over 14,000 cases of it’s 5-pound unbleached all all-purpose flour after wheat used to make the product was linked to an ongoing E.coli outbreak. Meanwhile, Perdue Foods recalled nearly 31,703 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that may have been contaminated.