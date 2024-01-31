IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Fuel your morning with these protein-packed breakfast ideas

Streamline the morning rush with overnight chia pudding and creamy yogurt dip.
By Rachel Mansfield

Cookbook author, recipe developer and lifestyle expert Rachel Mansfield is visiting the TODAY kitchen to whip up a couple of quick, easy, delicious and nutritious breakfast dishes. These two tasty recipes, featuring Belvita Breakfast Biscuits, are serious time savors for busy mornings. She shows us how to make creamy peanut butter and yogurt breakfast dip and overnight chia pudding with cold brew and coconut milk.

Peanut Butter Yogurt Breakfast Dip
This yogurt dip is such an easy and delicious recipe for breakfast or anytime of the day. It comes together in two minutes and is great to serve with some fresh fruit, breakfast biscuits or graham crackers.

Cold Brew Chia Pudding
Chia pudding is such an easy and delicious breakfast to prepare. And this cold brew-infused version is a coffee lover's dream! It is a great way to fuel your morning and keep you full. The chia and hemp seeds are a great source of protein and create such a nutritional powerhouse of a breakfast.

