Rachael Ray is taking fans inside her home for the first time since a fire destroyed most of it last month.

During the season 15 premiere of the "Rachael Ray" show, the celebrity chef gives viewers an up close look at what is left of her upstate New York house after an accidental fire started in the chimney on Aug. 9.

In a trailer for Monday's episode, Ray walks through the scorched home and shows viewers where each of the rooms previously were.

"This was our bedroom and our library and that was our bathroom and our dressing area," she says as the camera pans around showing the rubble.

In another teaser, Ray recalls how she watched her home burn in an hour, describing the experience as "blood curdling" and "chilling from head to toe."

As she walks through the scorched scene, Ray can be heard saying, "I don't want to see no more."

The chef also shared a personal note on her show's Instagram page, reflecting on what she lost in the fire, and what she felt she gained.

"On August 9th, my house burned. 15 years of memories; 40 years of notebooks, drawings, thoughts, my life's work...In the years that I lived here, I learned an awful lot. In the few weeks since it burned, I think I've learned even more," she wrote.

Ray's friend Gretta Monahan, a lifestyle expert who frequently appears on the show, sent a heartfelt message to the chef in the comments section.

"🙏🏻Heart wrenching thank god you are all safe your so brave to share I’ll be watching and crying my friend ❤️" she wrote.

One fan who lives on the West Coast, where wildfires have been spreading in recent weeks, thanked the TV host for her honesty.

"Your story will be very relatable to many of us in the West. So many homes and lives lost and fires continue to burn. This entire side of the country is literally on fire. The air quality is so unhealthy," the person wrote.

"Hopefully your story will help others feel less alone in their grief. It’s difficult to understand unless you’ve lived through it. Our home and family is safe but unfortunately we know too many people who have suffered great losses."