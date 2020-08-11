Rachael Ray and husband share messages of gratitude after fire at home

Rachael Ray wants everyone to know she is doing OK after a fire ripped through her home in upstate New York over the weekend.

Ray shared a photo on Instagram overnight Tuesday of Bella, the dog she shares with husband John Cusimano.

“Safe and sound,” she captioned the picture.

Cusimano also posted a photo of their pup along with a hopeful message.

“Our house may be gone but our family is safe and that is what’s most important,” he wrote.

The blaze erupted Sunday at their house in Lake Luzerne, where Ray has been shooting her daytime talk show during the pandemic.

It’s unclear what caused the blaze. Authorities said it started in the roof.

More than 60 firefighters had to pump water from a local pond to help extinguish the inferno due to a lack of hydrants in the area.

The second floor endured serious damage, while the first floor, where the kitchen is situated, was mostly spared, fire officials said.

Ray, Cusimano, their dog and her mother were in the home at the time, but managed to escape without any serious injuries.

"Rachael, her husband John and their dog Bella are safe," a spokesperson for Ray said Monday in a statement to NBC News. "The house is unfortunately damaged and we don't yet know to what extent."

“Thank you to our local first responders for being kind and gracious and saving what they could of our home,” Ray tweeted Monday. “Grateful that my mom, my husband, my dog… we’re all okay. These are the days we all have to be grateful for what we have, not what we’ve lost.”