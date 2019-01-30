Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 30, 2019, 6:49 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Erica Chayes Wida

Making any meal in just 30 minutes is no easy task — unless you're Rachael Ray, course.

That's why her famous Food Network show, "30 Minute Meals," was so loved. But in 2012, the show where Ray dished up easy-to-make dishes with time-saving tricks went off the air after 11 years of success.

Luckily for fans who have already watched all 27 seasons a few times over (hey, nobody's judging!), the celebrity chef will return for one more season beginning April 1. And instead of being released weekly, new episodes will air every day throughout the month for 30 days. Thirty 30-minute meals in 30 days? Say that three times fast!

And if you've cut the cord because literally everything is available online, don't worry. For all the folks who have forgone cable bills for streaming-only viewing, the show is going to air not only on Food Network, but also on Facebook. The social networking site will also serve up bonus footage, plus a "companion series" of additional tips and recipes, across its social channels.

Ray took to her own Instagram account on Friday to post about the series reboot.

"I couldn’t be more excited: #30MinuteMeals is coming back! We’re bringing you new recipes and new ideas. Keep an eye on @foodnetwork for more updates about the show and tag a friend who’s just as excited as you are," she wrote.

Ray's devoted followers were over the moon with the announcement.

"I cannot tell you how happy I am about this!!!! I have the DVDs of the old ones, but this is so exciting!!! I was just telling my husband yesterday that I wished you still did this show," one person wrote.

Another praised: "Your show 30 minute meals made me fall in love with cooking."

According to Food Network, all of the new shows will also be available on demand, which will make binge watching and meal prep particularly easy.