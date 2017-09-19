share tweet pin email

She shows us how to remove pesky cork pieces, quickly get rid of red wine stains, make a wine-infused grilled cheese sandwich and demonstrates the fastest ways to chill wine.

1. Open a bottle without a corkscrew.

No corkscrew? No stress! Use a plain old key to open a bottle of wine instead. Insert a key into the cork at an angle and twist clockwise around the entire bottle. Once you've gone around the entire bottle, pull out the key to remove the cork. You can use a towel for a better grip.

2. Keep cork pieces out of your wine glass.

If some cork breaks into your bottle, strain it using a coffee filter. Place a coffee filter over your glass and pour the wine through to remove any stray cork pieces. It's that easy!

3. Chill warm wine in 20 minutes.

If you buy room-temperature wine and want to drink it right away, chill it in just 20 minutes with a cold paper towel. Wet a paper towel with cold water, wrap the towel around the bottle and then stick it in the freezer for 20 minutes. Your wine will be perfectly chilled and ready to drink is less than half an hour.

4. Chill warm wine in 10 minutes.

It's every hostess's nightmare. Your guests are about to arrive and you forgot to chill the wine! No need to panic — with just a bucket, cold water, ice and salt you can have cold wine in 10 minutes flat. First, pour the cold water and ice into a bucket. Then add salt to melt the ice and reduce the freezing point of water. Put the wine into the bucket and add more ice. Yoru wine will be ready to serve in no time.

5. Use table salt to get rid of red wine stains.

You can easily remove stubborn red wine stains with salt, warm water and a paper towel. Blot the stain with a dry paper towel. Then cover the stain liberally in salt and let it sit for an hour. Dab the stain with hot water and watch it magically disappear.

6. Make a red wine grilled cheese.

Make grown-up grilled cheese with red wine! In a small pan over medium heat, add 3/4 cup red wine, 1 tablespoon of flour and 1-2 tablespoons of butter. Stir the mixture until it thickens. Spread mixture on two slices of bread, layer on your choice of cheese and place a slice of bread on top. Place the sandwich in a buttered pan and cook until the cheese is melted and the outsides are crispy.

7. Use creative cubes.

Use frozen wine or chilled grapes to make sure your wine is never watered down. Pour wine into an ice tray and freeze it for at least 48 hours, then pop the cool cubes into a glass of the same wine. Another cool trick? Freeze your favorite type of grapes and add them to your wine to cool it off. The best part of this trick is you get to eat the cold grapes when you finish your glass.