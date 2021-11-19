IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Whip up the ultimate football feast: Queso fundido, cheeseburger tots and more

Make Sunday a fun day with football and tasty recipes.

Make Italian sandwich, queso fundido, cheeseburger tots for a football feast

Nov. 19, 202104:52
/ Source: TODAY
By Adrianne Calvo

The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing off against the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday, so, to celebrate the exciting match-up chef Adrianne Calvo is cooking up great game-day grub for our TODAY Food Loves Football series. She shows us how to make a pressed Italian sandwich, melty queso fundido and crispy cheeseburger tots.

Cheeseburger Tots
Get The Recipe

Cheeseburger Tots

Adrianne Calvo

This is a new take on the iconic cheeseburger. Tater-Tot cups get filled with flavorful ground beef and topped with cheese, special sauce and mini pickles. They're like bite-sized Big Macs (Lil' Macs?).

Outrageous Italian Sandwich
Get The Recipe

Outrageous Italian Sandwich

Adrianne Calvo

The trick to this incredible sandwich is weighing it down overnight in the fridge. The texture is incredible, and the pressing truly brings out all the flavors.

Queso Fundido with Chorizo
Get The Recipe

Queso Fundido with Chorizo

Adrianne Calvo

The cheese pull alone makes this dish worth it! It's so decadent, melty and delicious, and it comes together in no time.

Adrianne Calvo