Whip up the ultimate football feast: Queso fundido, cheeseburger tots and more

The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing off against the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday, so, to celebrate the exciting match-up chef Adrianne Calvo is cooking up great game-day grub for our TODAY Food Loves Football series. She shows us how to make a pressed Italian sandwich, melty queso fundido and crispy cheeseburger tots.

This is a new take on the iconic cheeseburger. Tater-Tot cups get filled with flavorful ground beef and topped with cheese, special sauce and mini pickles. They're like bite-sized Big Macs (Lil' Macs?).

The trick to this incredible sandwich is weighing it down overnight in the fridge. The texture is incredible, and the pressing truly brings out all the flavors.

The cheese pull alone makes this dish worth it! It's so decadent, melty and delicious, and it comes together in no time.

