This queso-scented candle is the perfect gift for the cheese addict in your life

There are a lot of cheesy holiday gift ideas — including ornaments filled with real cheddar — but perhaps the cheesiest gift of all is one that fills your home with the sweet smell of the stuff.

Qdoba Mexican Eats now has a limited-time Queso Candle — aka the ideal gift for the dairy devil in your life — clearly inspired by the chain’s signature three-cheese queso.

While no candle can mimic the pleasure that is dipping a tortilla chip in hot, velvety queso, it would be kind of amazing be able to experience that smell outside of the kitchen, wherever and whenever you want it. Want to inhale those funky fumes while you read? Sure! How about in the den as you watch TV? Of course! In the office as you type away? Maybe don't do that!

It seems Qdoba is following the scent trail left behind by KFC, who brought back a fire log inspired by their signature herbs and spices and, back in 2016, came out with a fried chicken-scented candle.

But if you think about it, candles and cheese do have a lot in common. They are both ideally comforting and melty, right? Perhaps this marriage has always been their destiny.

The limited-edition candle go on sale Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET exclusively at theqdobashop.com.

But if your cheese craving is too powerful for a candle to satiate, may we suggest trying Jenna Bush Hager's own quick and easy queso recipe?