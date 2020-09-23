You won't regret putting leftover pizza in your scrambled eggs

Pizza makes just about everything better. It's a known fact. So, one morning, after one too many beverages, I decided, in a stroke of genius, to add some leftover pizza to my scrambled eggs. We put our leftover veggies into our omelets and frittatas, so why not our leftover pizza, too?

A quick Google search will reveal I'm not the first person to think of this, but I am bringing it up now because America — nay, the world — needs this more than ever. It's cheesy, saucy and oh-so-satisfying, especially after a night of heavy drinking.

I cut the crusts off my pizza to avoid scrambled bites of just egg and crust. Samantha Kubota / TODAY

So do it. Put leftover pizza in your eggs. There are no rules anymore.

1. Heat your pizza

Don't even think about microwaving your pizza. Heat it up in a pan. But first, cut the crusts off and save them for another purpose (croutons, perhaps?). Then cut your cold pizza into small, bite-size pieces and place them, cheese-side up, in your pan on medium heat. Leave 'em there for — and this is very scientific — a while. Touch it. If it's hot, it's ready.

Cutting your pizza before heating it means the cheese won't slide off when you try to cut hot slices into small pieces. Samantha Kubota / TODAY

While your pizza heats up, get to scrambling!

2. Scramble your eggs

This dish is truly anything you want it to be. I'd recommend by starting with just your beaten eggs, and then adding cheese for some melting action.

Next, add your toppings — in this particular instance, pizza. I also added chopped tomatoes for, you know, health reasons. I like to wait until my eggs are almost done before adding toppings but you do you.

3. Plate your eggs

Obviously this is a gourmet meal, so dump your dish into a bowl or on a plate and enjoy this classy breakfast that you've earned.

Not to brag, but this was delicious. Samantha Kubota / TODAY

"Why don't more people do this?" my mom asked me after I forced her to try some.

She loved it, despite earlier telling me I'm insane, so clearly we're onto something here!